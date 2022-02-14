Local students earn honors

The Examiner

Local students honored at Avila

Avila University has announced the names of students who qualified for the fall 2021 semester dean’s list. Local students named to the list include:

Blue Springs: Hannah Rogers, Joshua McCullough, Brittany Normand, Alexander McCullough, and Alexander Francis.

Independence: Ernest Bustillo, Mica Pledger, Bailey Armstrong, Kenzie Beeler, Ethan Stanley, Miriam Martinez, Brooklynn Hufft, Allissa Kridner, Sierra Hernandez, Heylee Warren, Emily Akright, Alexis Lopez, Talia Hinckley, Kiersten Bachmann, Taylor Stewart, Nicole Stanley, Jonathon Astable, Mackenzie States, Angelica Martinez, Elizabeth Greer, Jared Larson, Jakob Smitka, and Christian Hernandez.

Sutberry honored at Central College

Abigail Sutberry, a Blue Springs student, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Central College in Pella, Iowa. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, Sutberry achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

University of Utah honors Millard

The University of Utah has named Courtney Millard of Independence to the fall 2021 dean’s list. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, Millard was required to earn a grade point average of 3.5. Millard is an undeclared pre-medicine major.