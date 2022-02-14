Man faces kidnapping charges after carjacking

By The Examiner staff

A 4-year-old and her infant sister were rescued uninjured Sunday afternoon when Independence police found and stopped a carjacker, according to police.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday announced charges against Mitchell S. Green, 41, listed as homeless.

Lee’s Summit police said the incident started just before 3 p.m. Sunday in a residential area just off Third Street east of Longview Lake. A woman said she had her daughters – one age 4 and one age 8 months – in their car seats in her Ford Edge but she remembered needing something in the house. She took her keys, but the SUV is push-to-start and it remained running.

Inside the house, she told police, she heard a noise, turned to look and saw the car leaving. She chased, yelled and banged on the car, but the driver got away.

Another resident reported having seen the suspect, and a doorbell video produced a still photo of him. Meanwhile, an Amber Alert was posted.

Independence police stopped and arrested Green near Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway. According to the police timeline, the entire incident lasted about 35 minutes.

Police say Green initially told them he was just driving around and minding his own business when stopped and that the girls were his daughters, but he struggled keeping their names and ages straight. He later admitted that he took the car, that it was not his and that he saw the girls after he started driving. He backed off his claim to be their father.

Green faces two counts of child kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. Each kidnapping charge carries a possible sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors asked that Green be held on a bond of $50,000.