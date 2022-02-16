Heavy snow following rain and sleet could make driving difficult

By The Examiner staff

A winter storm is expected to replace Wednesday morning’s warm weather with rain, sleet and possibly heavy snow.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning through 6 p.n. Thursday. It stresses that high winds along with expected precipitation could make driving treacherous Thursday.

The Weather Service forecast calls for rain to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening. After a high Wednesday of 65 in Eastern Jackson County, the temperature is expected to fall to 22 overnight, and that will turn the rain to sleet around midnight.

That overnight wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow and ice – even a rumble or two of thunder – is expected to leave little accumulation, but that changes when the precipitation becomes all snow around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Weather Service as of Wednesday morning said Eastern Jackson County could get 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The snow ends by early Thursday afternoon, but bitter cold remains. The low overnight Thursday is 4.

Then it’s clear and steadily warming for a few days: a high of 39 and a low of 23 on Friday, then 44/37 Saturday and 55/43 Sunday. It could rain Monday and Tuesday.