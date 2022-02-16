Independence Mayor Eileen Weir drops bid for re-election

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir says she is conceding the April 5 general election and has ceased her campaign for a third term as mayor.

Weir finished second in the primary election last week to state Rep. Rory Rowland in a six-person field – just 106 votes ahead of third-place finisher Colleen Huff – so her decision presumably makes Rowland the next mayor.

The mayor said she made the difficult decision after the primary – an event she said she didn't know would happen when she declared her re-election bid late in the spring of 2021 – and that it was in the best interests of her family, friends and supporters, and the city.

“It was a close primary, and it was suggested to me by some people that in order to win (in April) I would have to engage in negative campaigning,” Weir told The Examiner.

She said she wanted no part of that tactic.

“I care so much about this city,” Weir said. “It's best to stop the negativity and move forward and bring stability and positivity back to Independence.”

The City Council has already certified the results and general election ballot, so Weir's name will still appear on the April 5 ballot, but the mayor said she will not campaign, and she takes no position on the election. Because there was a primary election, no candidates can file afterward with the Jackson County Election Board as official write-in candidates.

Rowland garnered 2,562 votes (29.75%) in the primary, followed by Weir 1,948 (22.6%) and Huff 1,842 (21.4%). Rounding out the field, City Council Member Brice Stewart finished with 1,005 votes, Holmes Osborne had 736 and Kenneth Love had 518.

Rowland has campaigned on the need for change in the city and said he will push for a two-term limit for mayor and ethics reforms that include campaign donations.

He could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Weir, who joined the City Council in 2012, representing the southwest District 4, and was elected mayor two years later, said she will still be focused on “completing the task at hand,” as the City Council is slated to face decisions in the next several weeks on a couple of long-discussed issues – new generation capacity for Independence Power & Light and a significant business park development project in the Little Blue Valley. The mayor has also long advocated for a citizen review committee for the City Charter, which was last amended 20 years ago and last had a major overhaul 44 years ago.

“There's some things we've worked hard on for many years that we could still bring to fruition,” she said.

In a statement, Weir she and her husband, Tom, have devoted themselves to improving the city and will continue to do so, and she was proud of the city's accomplishments during her tenure.

“Our community has a vision, and I am satisfied that I have given my all to move Independence in a positive direction,” she said, in part. “I am confident that positive momentum will continue because of the tenacity of our community and the love we share for Independence.”