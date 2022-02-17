Area COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

University Health: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both sites – the Lakewood campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte, Kansas City.

In order to be tested for COVID-19 at University Health, you must call 816-404-CARE (2273) to get an appointment. The appointment will allow you to arrive during a specific period of time. The call center (816-404-CARE) opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There is no cost for this testing. Testing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:50 and 12:40. Registration is required to make sure that not all persons seeking testing arrive at the same time.

• Feb. 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, 9:30 to 3:15 p.m. (closed from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.), 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit. These clinics accept walk-ins but strongly request that appointments be made. You will have to get out of your car for testing.

To make an appointment for Feb. 18, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220193533774154.

To make an appointment for Feb. 21, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220194046653150

To make an appointment for Feb. 22, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220193543313144

To make an appointment for Feb 23, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220193826131146

To make an appointment for Feb 24, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220193775510150

To make an appointment for Feb 25, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220193692247155

COVID testing is also offered every week as follows. For further information, visit www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 417-362-6398. There is no requirement for an appointment or advance registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested. In-person testing offered every week:

• Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local 1955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.

Note: You can elect to order a home testing kit sent to you by visiting https://picturegenetics.com/covid19?c=MOPROMO. You can also read more about ordering a home testing kit at https://jacohd.org/event/kansas-city-covid-19-testing-clinic-6/

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has a COVID hotline manned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays. The number is 877-435-8411.

Other local testing resources: COVID testing is also available at local pharmacies including Hy-Vee Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens and Crosetti’s Health & Wellness in Grain Valley.