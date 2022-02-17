Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 5 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Mondays through Fridays of from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.universityhealthkc.org/contact/#

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415. Bring your insurance card if you are insured. Bring shot records for all people under the age of 18.

Note: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson/Johnson vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

Upcoming clinics include the following:

• Feb. 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. These clinics offer COVID vaccinations for people ages 5 and up. All children, ages 5 to 18, will need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form for vaccination. Persons seeking a second or third shot will need to bring their vaccine card. Appointments are strongly recommended, as it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment for a child, ages 5 to 11, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213323600661141.

To make an appointment for anyone over the age of 11, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220034582875154.

• Feb 18, 4 to 7 p.m., Inter City Fire Protection District, 1702 Blue Ridge Blvd, Blue Summit. This is a walk-in clinic, meaning that no appointments are required. Vaccinations are available for all ages, from 5 years and up. People under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian to sign consent. If you want your 2nd or 3rd vaccination, bring your shot record. Free KN 95 masks will be available.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/