Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Jan. 24

Fraud

• 3 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road

Hit and run

• 1:04 p.m., N.W. Briarwood Dr. And N.W. Delwood Dr.

Stealing

• 9 a.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

• 9:38 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.

• 11:18 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.

• 1:42 p.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

• 1:50 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 11:44 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 17th St.

• 6 p.m., 4100 block of S. Jackson Dr.

Warrant

• 12:37 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Assault

• 9:30 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane

Fraud

• 7:12 a.m., 1300 N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Hit and run

• 3:09 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 12th St.

Identity theft

• 4:20 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 1:20 p.m., S.W. Victor Dr.

• 4:51 p.m., N.W. Duncan Road and N.W. 6th St.

Stealing

• 3:51 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 4:25 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

• 5 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 5:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.W. 9th St.

• 9:57 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Traffic stop

• 11:48 a.m., S.E. Timbercreek Dr. (3)

Verbal disturbance

• 4:29 p.m., 1900 block of S.W. 9th St.

Warrant

• 2:52 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 3:51 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 9:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Ex parte service

• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Fraud

• 2:18 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Wimbleton Ct. (2)

Motor vehicle accident

• 3:02 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy

• 3:29 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Physical disturbance

• 10:15 a.m., 4400 block of N.W. Pennington Lane

• 11:17 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Prowler

• 2:10 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.

Stealing

• 12:42 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 12:05 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 6 p.m., 4000 block of S. Jackson Dr.

Suspicious circumstances

• 9 p.m., 2800 block of S.E. 7th ST.

Warrant

• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Friday, Jan. 28

Arrest

• 1:37 p.m. 20000 block of E. Jackson Dr.

Assault

• 3:23 p.m., S.W. 9th St. and S.W. Robin Cir.

Found property

• 7:40 p.m., address not provided

Hit and run

• 7:54 p.m., S.E. Route AA

Missing person

• 9:52 p.m., 400 block of S.W. 18th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 8:01 a.m., S.W. 22nd St. At S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

• 8:53 a.m., S.E. Pine Gate Dr. And S.E. Cedrus Lane

• 10 a.m., N.W. South Outer Road

Physical disturbance

• 8:54 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Paris Dr.

Property damage

• 12 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.

• 9 p.m., 2300 block of S.W. Keystone Dr.

Stealing

• 5:30 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

• 9:30 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Ct.

• 12 p.m., 20000 block of E. Jackson Dr.

• 4:15 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 6:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 6:30 p.m., 19100 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

• 7:56 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Stealing motor vehicles

• 8:30 p.m., 600 block N.E. 1st St.

Suicidal subject

• 12:57 a.m., 3700 block of N.W. Hidden Pointe Dr.

Threats

• 9:27 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 12:19 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr.

Warrant

• 7:40 p.m., Address not provided