Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Jan. 24 

Fraud 

• 3 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road 

Hit and run 

• 1:04 p.m., N.W. Briarwood Dr. And N.W. Delwood Dr.  

Stealing 

• 9 a.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 9:38 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St. 

• 11:18 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St. 

• 1:42 p.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

• 1:50 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 11:44 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 17th St.  

• 6 p.m., 4100 block of S. Jackson Dr.  

Warrant 

• 12:37 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Wednesday, Jan. 26 

Assault 

• 9:30 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane 

Fraud 

• 7:12 a.m., 1300 N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Hit and run 

• 3:09 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 12th St.  

Identity theft 

• 4:20 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 1:20 p.m., S.W. Victor Dr.  

• 4:51 p.m., N.W. Duncan Road and N.W. 6th St.  

Stealing 

• 3:51 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 4:25 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 5 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 5:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.W. 9th St.  

• 9:57 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Traffic stop 

• 11:48 a.m., S.E. Timbercreek Dr. (3) 

Verbal disturbance 

• 4:29 p.m., 1900 block of S.W. 9th St.  

Warrant 

• 2:52 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

• 3:51 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 9:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Thursday, Jan. 27 

Ex parte service 

• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Fraud 

• 2:18 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Wimbleton Ct. (2) 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 3:02 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy 

• 3:29 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Physical disturbance 

• 10:15 a.m., 4400 block of N.W. Pennington Lane 

• 11:17 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Prowler 

• 2:10 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Stealing 

• 12:42 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 12:05 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 6 p.m., 4000 block of S. Jackson Dr.  

Suspicious circumstances 

• 9 p.m., 2800 block of S.E. 7th ST.  

Warrant 

• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Friday, Jan. 28 

Arrest 

• 1:37 p.m. 20000 block of E. Jackson Dr.  

Assault 

• 3:23 p.m., S.W. 9th St. and S.W. Robin Cir. 

Found property 

• 7:40 p.m., address not provided 

Hit and run 

• 7:54 p.m., S.E. Route AA

Missing person 

• 9:52 p.m., 400 block of S.W. 18th St.   

Motor vehicle accident 

• 8:01 a.m., S.W. 22nd St. At S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40 

• 8:53 a.m., S.E. Pine Gate Dr. And S.E. Cedrus Lane 

• 10 a.m., N.W. South Outer Road 

Physical disturbance 

• 8:54 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Paris Dr.  

Property damage 

• 12 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr. 

• 9 p.m., 2300 block of S.W. Keystone Dr.  

Stealing 

• 5:30 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 9:30 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Ct.  

• 12 p.m., 20000 block of E. Jackson Dr.  

• 4:15 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 6:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 6:30 p.m., 19100 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 7:56 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing motor vehicles 

• 8:30 p.m., 600 block N.E. 1st St. 

Suicidal subject 

• 12:57 a.m., 3700 block of N.W. Hidden Pointe Dr. 

Threats 

• 9:27 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 12:19 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr. 

Warrant 

• 7:40 p.m., Address not provided  