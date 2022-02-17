Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Jan. 24
Fraud
• 3 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road
Hit and run
• 1:04 p.m., N.W. Briarwood Dr. And N.W. Delwood Dr.
Stealing
• 9 a.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 9:38 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.
• 11:18 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.
• 1:42 p.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 1:50 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 11:44 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 17th St.
• 6 p.m., 4100 block of S. Jackson Dr.
Warrant
• 12:37 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Assault
• 9:30 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane
Fraud
• 7:12 a.m., 1300 N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Hit and run
• 3:09 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 12th St.
Identity theft
• 4:20 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:20 p.m., S.W. Victor Dr.
• 4:51 p.m., N.W. Duncan Road and N.W. 6th St.
Stealing
• 3:51 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 4:25 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 5 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 5:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.W. 9th St.
• 9:57 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Traffic stop
• 11:48 a.m., S.E. Timbercreek Dr. (3)
Verbal disturbance
• 4:29 p.m., 1900 block of S.W. 9th St.
Warrant
• 2:52 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 3:51 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 9:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Ex parte service
• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Fraud
• 2:18 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Wimbleton Ct. (2)
Motor vehicle accident
• 3:02 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy
• 3:29 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 10:15 a.m., 4400 block of N.W. Pennington Lane
• 11:17 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Prowler
• 2:10 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Stealing
• 12:42 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 12:05 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 6 p.m., 4000 block of S. Jackson Dr.
Suspicious circumstances
• 9 p.m., 2800 block of S.E. 7th ST.
Warrant
• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Friday, Jan. 28
Arrest
• 1:37 p.m. 20000 block of E. Jackson Dr.
Assault
• 3:23 p.m., S.W. 9th St. and S.W. Robin Cir.
Found property
• 7:40 p.m., address not provided
Hit and run
• 7:54 p.m., S.E. Route AA
Missing person
• 9:52 p.m., 400 block of S.W. 18th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 8:01 a.m., S.W. 22nd St. At S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
• 8:53 a.m., S.E. Pine Gate Dr. And S.E. Cedrus Lane
• 10 a.m., N.W. South Outer Road
Physical disturbance
• 8:54 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Paris Dr.
Property damage
• 12 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.
• 9 p.m., 2300 block of S.W. Keystone Dr.
Stealing
• 5:30 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 9:30 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Ct.
• 12 p.m., 20000 block of E. Jackson Dr.
• 4:15 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 6:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 6:30 p.m., 19100 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 7:56 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing motor vehicles
• 8:30 p.m., 600 block N.E. 1st St.
Suicidal subject
• 12:57 a.m., 3700 block of N.W. Hidden Pointe Dr.
Threats
• 9:27 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 12:19 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr.
Warrant
• 7:40 p.m., Address not provided