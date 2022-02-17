Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that creates a dynamic fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Registration Deadline for Nature RX, BYOWB Trail Cleanup: Registration must be completed by the end of business on Feb. 18. This can be completed online at mdc.mo.gov/events. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This event is one of a series of programs for adults in which exposure to nature may help reduce stress, boost energy, lower blood pressure, and improve sleep. Bring your own water bottle and we will pick up any litter we find as we walk 1 to 2 miles on improved trails.

SATURDAY

Birds, Woodworking for Wildlife, Wren Houses: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Ages 10 and up. Learn how to build your own wren box and enjoy helping these birds find a home. Registration is required before the program by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Urban Woods: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This is a walk-in program (no registration required) for all ages. Celebrate syrup making and all things from the winter woods. Also, winter camp skills such as fire building, wood splitting and other outdoor skills will be on display as well as the collection and processing of tree sap into syrup.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. This is a history museum, interpretive center and research library dedicated to telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org.

Animal Tales and Trails: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays through May 1. This free event is at Crown Center, 2405 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Kids will experience what it is like to prowl like a wild animal, swing like a monkey in a tree, climb up to an eagle’s nest and slide down an iceberg like a penguin. Visitors will be expected to observe social distancing while waiting to enter and while in the event. For further information, call 816-274-8444.