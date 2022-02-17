Independence looking at major development in Little Blue Valley

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A proposed business park in the Little Blue Valley in east Independence could eventually lead to 5,000 jobs and an investment of more than $800 million over the life of the project, City Manager Zach Walker says.

Walker said this is “absolutely” the type of development the city has sought for years and even decades for the valley. He described it as a mix of industrial, commercial and business park space.

The city is to consider approval of the NorthPoint Development project in the coming weeks. Walker revealed some details when speaking this week at the Independence Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The fully built-out development would take several years. Starting from the south, it would be along the east side of Little Blue Parkway at R.D. Mize Road, encompass the Little Blue intersections with Truman Road and Missouri 78 (23rd Street) and then go northeast along M-78 toward the circle drive at Missouri 7 and Lake City.

“For all the time it would take to build all these buildings out, they said it's about a 13-year process,” Walker said.

The project is scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on March 8 and could be approved by the City Council on April 4.

Walker said NorthPoint, which is based in Riverside, would plan to start construction around the M-78 and Truman Road intersections, then fan out from there.

“I think that's where they're planting their flag,” Walker said.

Larger, industrial-sized buildings would be more to the north along M-78, and a more mixed-use business park would be in the southernmost portion. The area at R.D. Mize Road would follow a new zoning designation the city worked out with nearby residents to develop after citizen feedback caused a previous developer to pull a proposed industrial development on the opposite side of Little Blue Parkway at R.D. Mize.

The rise of online retail has produced more demand for logistics buildings so companies can handle that business. NorthPoint recently built a business park in Liberty, and Walker said they found a large portion of that workforce was coming from Independence.

“So to them, this makes sense from an economic standpoint to build here,” Walker said.