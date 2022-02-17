Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 211 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 5.

• Ceiling tiles and vents had accumulation of dust buildup. Repeat.

• Wall by hand sink had accumulation of dust buildup. Repeat.

• Floors under equipment had accumulation of buildup and debris – under front prep station, under dish sink, along floor boards under cooking and hot holding equipment. Repeat.

• Gaskets had accumulation of black buildup and debris to a majority of the reach-in coolers and freezers. Repeat.

• Sides of equipment in the cooking area had accumulation of buildup and stuck. Repeat.

• Under hang of both drink stations had greenish residue buildup. Repeat.

• Drain tray to the lobby drink station had accumulation of slimy residue.

• Observed liquid leaking from under the lobby drink station on to the counter top.

• Observed popcorn chicken being held from 85 degrees F to 100 degrees F in hot holding unit. Corrected. Manager was unsure exactly how long chicken had been in unit. Popcorn chicken was discarded and new popcorn chicken was made with temperatures. Hot-hold unit appeared to be in working order.

• Correct all violations by March 6.

Goodcents Deli: 1330-1332 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan 5.

• Thermometer missing from the whole meat cooler.

• Noticed that both hand sinks had a large black buildup of residue.

• Noticed plastic small cup inside the black pepper seasoning. Corrected on site.

• Chicken noodle soup and potato soup temperature was 108 degrees F. Repeat. Corrected on site. Soup was discarded; also both soup was very low in the container. The electric hot steamer was low on water. Broccoli cheese soup in the same steamer was above 135 degrees F. Corrected on site.

Sandy’s Restaurant: 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan 6.

• Observed gasket in disrepair on the reach-in cooler.

• Observed chicken stored above cooked ham in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; ham was moved to another shelf.

• Observed chicken stored above ground meats in the reach-in cooler. Corrected; chicken was moved to the bottom.

• Observed chemical bottles stored next to clean dishes and single-service items. Corrected; chemicals were removed.