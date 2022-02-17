Rowland 'stunned' by mayor's exit

Mike Genet

Perhaps more than anyone else, Rory Rowland was taken aback by Wednesday's news that Independence Mayor Eileen Weir decided to drop her bid for re-election a week after the primary election.

“I'm stunned. I never saw this coming,” Rowland said. “I'd heard little rumors but didn't believe it. She's one of the great campaigners this city has ever seen, so I never would've seen this coming.”

“She's hard-working, she's dedicated. I walked with her in '14 and '18 (during mayoral campaigns), and there were things she talked about that I used in my campaign. She does everything top-notch. Our differences were in how the city was led.”

Rowland, a state representative, finished atop a six-person field in the primary last week. Weir, seeking a third four-year term, received just 106 more votes than third-place finisher Colleen Huff to advance to the April 5 general election.

Weir remains on the April 5 ballot, which has already been certified, but she said she's ceasing her campaign and conceding the election because it's in the best interests of her family, friends and supporters, and the city.

Weir said that after her narrow advance from the primary, people had suggested to her she would need to use negative campaigning to win, and that was undesirable.

“I care so much about this city,” Weir said. “It's best to stop the negativity and move forward and bring stability and positivity back to Independence.”

Weir said had she nothing to do with the anonymous campaign signs and mailers against Rowland that emerged in the days before and on the day of the primary, adding that she couldn't understand the motivation for whomever produced them, and they didn't benefit her.

“It certainly did me no favors,” she said.

Rowland garnered 2,562 votes (29.75%) in the primary, followed by Weir with 1,948 votes (22.6%), Huff 1,842 (21.4%) City Council Member Brice Stewart 1,005 votes, Holmes Osborne 736, and Kenneth Love 518.

There can still be write-in votes cast for mayor in April, but no other person who was in the primary election can be a write-in candidate, said Tammy Brown, co-director of the Jackson County Election Board.

Even with Weir’s concession, Rowland said he would knock on some citizens' doors in the coming weeks and could do that while in office as well.

Rowland said Weir – who helped build public sentiment for Independence's public safety sales taxes nearly 20 years ago, was elected to the City Council in 2012 and elected mayor in 2014 – deserves credit for her commitment to Independence.

“She has demonstrated her love for our city through her years of hard work,” he said in a statement. “I hope that our city can quickly transition and start to focus on the positive changes we would like to see for our city.”

“The voters have put a tremendous amount of trust in me to carry out reforms at City Hall, and I promise not to let them down.”

Rowland will step down from his seat in the Missouri House, where he is in the midst of his final term.

Weir's campaign raised more than the other mayoral candidates combined – $76,000 since the beginning of 2021, according to campaign filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission eight days before the primary – and she generally received support from labor unions and metro area civic groups.

But she also faced scrutiny for some utility-related decisions by the council that have been part of an FBI investigation that dates back to late 2018, and she requested to have her deposition sealed as part of an unrelated defamation case brought by a developer against two Independence council members. The developer recently asked for the city to hand over a power plant as settlement, which the City Council unanimously rejected.

Weir is not a named party in that case, and she has said the FBI did not ask to speak with her as part of its investigation.

Then, just before the primary, the city announced an investigation into alleged police overtime misuse involving renovation work with the police building, casting more scrutiny on the city.

Weir said she will still be focused on “completing the task at hand,” as the City Council is slated to face decisions in the next several weeks on a couple of long-discussed issues – new generation capacity for Independence Power & Light and a significant business park development project in the Little Blue Valley. The mayor has also long advocated for a citizen review committee for the City Charter, which was last amended 20 years ago and last had a major overhaul 44 years ago.

“There's some things we've worked hard on for many years that we could still bring to fruition,” she said.

In a statement, Weir added, “I cherished the opportunity to serve as mayor of Harry Truman’s hometown, and I will be forever grateful to the voters who gave me that great gift.”