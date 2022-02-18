Curling finds a new home in Blue Springs

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

When DeeAnn Wlodarski moved to Eastern Jackson County from St. Louis, she was looking for a new hobby.

She discovered curling.

"That was 10 years ago," she said, "and now, I'm the president of the Kansas City Curling Club. And I can say with complete honesty that this is one of the biggest days of my life!"

She is looking at the four sheets of ice at the new Kansas City Curling Club facility at 2525 N.W. South Outer Road in Blue Springs. That’s in the former Shrout's Suzuki building that’s had a $5 million renovation.

"This is our home, and we are so proud of it. This is the only dedicated curling facility within 380 miles of Eastern Jackson County. The nearest one is in Owatonna, Minnesota. There are many sheets of ice where people can go – for maybe an hour or two a week – but our club is totally dedicated to curling, and we couldn't be any more excited than we are today."

The Kansas City Curling Club was founded in 1987, and with the 2022 Winter Olympics happening in Beijing, Wlodarski said this is the perfect time to open the new club.

"People are fascinated by curling, but they don't know much about it," she said. "Well, they can come to our club and get as involved as they want. We welcome everyone, and if you're a little bit interested come on by and we'll answer any question you might have."

"We want curling to continue growing and growing and growing," Wlodarski said.

Curling involves a 42-pound stone that slides slowly across a 150-foot sheet of ice. The sheets are approximately 14½ feet wide. The object is to land on the bull’s-eye at the far end of the ice sheet.

"If you try it, you're going to get hooked," said Independence resident Doug Hill, resplendent in a Scottish kilt for his curling session on this day. "I'll admit it – I'm a curling nerd, I love everything about the sport and am so thankful we have this amazing facility here in Blue Springs."

Wlodarski said the club had been looking for a site for the past few years, and when they found the Blue Springs location they got to work.

"We worked out the finances, got everyone in the club involved, and our dream is now a reality," Wlodarski said. "For too many years, we were the best-kept secret in Kansas City. We're not going to be the best-kept secret any more!”

The club features a "warm room," where guests can watch the curling events free.

There are “Learn to Curl” classes for $30.

"It is our aim to have you play an end at the conclusion of the 90-minute lesson, all while acclimating yourself to the ice," she said. "You can either sign up as an individual or as a group. We can handle up to 10 people per curling sheet."

The club also has membership and offers corporate events. Leagues compete Monday through Saturday, Learn more at kccurling.com or 816-678-7634.

"The questions most people ask are, 'Do you rent equipment?' and 'What are your hours?' Well, we don't rent equipment – anyone who comes here can use our equipment free of charge," he said. "We want to encourage folks to try our sport."

"And because we are volunteer run, we do not have set hours. We have leagues that usually start at 6 p.m. and go through about 11 p.m. if people want to see what our sport is all about and they can make reservations for classes and things like that."