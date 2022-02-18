Historic space becomes new space for Habitat

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

After a few years of planning, fundraising and eventually renovation work, Christina Leakey says the Truman Heritage chapter of Habitat for Humanity can see the finish line.

The nonprofit organization plans to move into its first permanent offices by the end April, after several months of fixing up the former Hiram Young Elementary school building in northern Independence. What Habitat calls the “Young School Homeownership Center” is next door to the Habitat's Independence ReStore warehouse, where they sell lightly used and donated furniture to fund chapter operations, which are centered around building or restoring homes.

While the work itself at the school building on Dodgion Street north of Truman Road has been smooth, said Leakey, president/CEO of Truman Heritage Habitat, it took some time to raise the money, and pandemic-related delays pushed back the timeline. The City Council is expected to approve rezoning next week to combine the ReStore and school buildings parcels into one parcel.

“It's a pretty modest renovation,” Leakey said. “We are just like any other renovation at this time – facing challenges with the supply-chain shortage and equipment delays.”

“I can't say how much it means to have what we call ‘Habitat Hill’ to finally realize our home ownership center. It's a very exciting time for us to have a home of our own.”

The Habitat chapter has ReStore buildings in Independence and Blue Springs, but its operations offices have migrated around town. In addition to the permanent offices and board room, Habitat plans to have community education classrooms on homeownership basics and financial planning. Another room will be a historic interpretive center about Young and the school.

Young, born a slave in Tennessee in the early 1800s, was brought to Missouri and trained as a woodworker. He bought his wife's and then his freedom, and in Independence he had a pre-Civil War business that produced many wagons and wagon parts for people heading west on the trails.

Because of his advocacy for education, particularly for Black people, the school that was open 1934 to 1956 bore Young's name. He is buried in nearby Woodlawn Cemetery.

Habitat has some photographs from the Young School at BlendWell Cafe on U.S. 24 this month as part of the Black Excellence display.

“It's been a great way to educate people and spark some interest,” Leakey said.

Originally, Habitat planned a renovation project of nearly $3 million. When the pandemic hit, Leakey said they decided it was still a worthwhile investment, but they scaled back the project by about $1 million and while still making the improvements needed for new headquarters. Habitat is still fundraising, she said, but it has secured the $1.7 million necessary for the current project.

The rezoning matter will save Habitat having to put in a second point of egress. Eventually, Leakey said, Habitat wants to refurbish the historic stone wall that fronts Dodgion Street and have a plaza to honor donors.

Diamond Contracting has been a great partner, Leakey said, and board member Paul Menne has volunteered as project manager.

“We've operated for 30 years but never had a home of our own,” Leakey said, adding that in moving from place to place it made some wonder of Habitat was still open in Independence. Soon, with a permanent home, “We feel it's our time to shine and be an anchor in the community.”