Independence Power & Light looks to buy gas turbines

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence Power & Light staff recommends that the city buy a pair of refurbished gas turbines at an estimated $69.3 million to fulfill the city's power generation needs in the near future.

The two turbines, which can generate up to 84 megawatts, would go at the site of shuttered Blue Valley power plant and replace IPL's aging six combustion turbines engines.

Power & Light seeks approval of a letter of intent to negotiate with ProEnergy, the recommended bidder based in Sedalia, for a “best and final offer” on the turbines. The proposal had been scheduled to be presented at a City Council meeting Feb. 28 before a possible vote in March, though first it would go before the Public Utilities Advisory Board. That citizen group meets monthly, and this week's snowstorm canceled the meeting; a possible reschedule date has not been determined.

The city utility sought proposals for up to 99 megawatts of power generation – the most that could go at Blue Valley. According to city documents, the ProEnergy bid was the unanimous choice of the six-member evaluation committee, which viewed 20 projects from six firms, and ProEnergy has plenty of experience with similar projects.

The evaluation committee visited the plant in Sedalia, Nail said, and came away “very impressed and very comfortable” with the idea of using a stripped-down and rebuilt engine. If IPL's proposal is approved, the refurbished turbines could be installed and running by the end of summer 2024.

The current combustion turbines, all about 50 years old, give IPL its required capacity but generally are only called on by regional power broker Southwest Power Pool for peak usage. Repairs have also been expensive, and currently two of the six are down for repairs.

“If you're looking for a new car and you've decided on the make and model and have a rough idea of the cost, you can iron out what options you want,” Nail said. “That's where we're at.”

IPL got a waiver from federal regulators to start electrical generation again at Blue Valley, though that waiver requires the new generation to be running by October 2024. By using existing transmission at Blue Valley, the city would avoid the approval process with SPP for new transmission, something that would take 4-6 years.

With any new generation, IPL wants to be called on by SPP more often for energy production, which helps defray operating costs. Such a project likely would require the City Council to approve a bond issue.

With the refurbished turbines, Nail said IPL conservatively estimates it could net $2.5 million annually in revenue, which could cover more than half of the estimated $4.3 million in debt payments on a hypothetical bond issue.

“Our goal is to try and find a way to separate this from normal (operation and maintenance) expenses,” Nail said, “so that it doesn't become on pressure on rates.”