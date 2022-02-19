Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Birds, Woodworking for Wildlife – Wren Houses: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Ages 10 and up. Learn how to build your own wren box. Registration is required before the program by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Urban Woods: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. All ages; no registration required. Winter camp skills such as fire building, wood splitting and other outdoor skills will be on display as well as the collection and processing of tree sap into syrup.

Annual Irish WinterFest: 5:30 p.m., Irish Center of Kansas City, 19 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City, 816-47403848. Local Irish musicians and dancers, a food truck, and “wee pub” to buy snacks and beverages. Gaelic Mass at the Redemptorist Church (3333 Broadway, Kansas City) begins at 5 p.m. Doors to the Winterfest open at 5:30. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Children under 12 are free. Purchase tickets in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/irish-winterfest-tickets-243852839407?aff=efbeventtix

COVID policy requires attendees to show proof of full COVID vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of event. This applies to everyone age 5 or older.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. A museum telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org.

Animal Tales and Trails: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays from through May 1, Crown Center in Kansas City. Free. Kids will experience what it is like to prowl like a wild animal, swing like a monkey in a tree, climb up to an eagle’s nest and slide down an iceberg like a penguin. Visitors will be expected to observe social distancing while waiting to enter and while in the event.

For further information, call 816-274-8444.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, 107 Osage St., Sibley. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition and served as a military garrison and a trade center.