A 'landmark' day for historic Independence

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Feb. 14-19, 1972:

• “RESIDENTS EAGER TO LIVE UP TO ‘LANDMARK’ STATUS” – Residents along North Delaware Street from the Harry S Truman home to the Northwest Parkway area and the Truman Library are gradually beginning to realize the import and responsibility of being a part of a national historic landmark.

Announcement last week by the secretary of interior that he had approved the National Park Service recommendation following a careful survey to designate the area around the Truman home, 219 N. Delaware, a National Historic Landmark, both pleased and startled Delaware Street residents.

A National Historic Landmark is a Bunker Hill, a Mount Vernon, an Alamo. More formally, it is a district, site, building, structure, or object nationally significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, or culture.

Designation of the Truman area, records show, leaves Millard Fillmore, who served as the nation’s chief executive from 1850 to 1853, as the only former president not honored by a historic landmark.

• “PENNEY’S OPENING MARCH 8” – March will mark the opening of the new J.C. Penney store on the west end of the Blue Ridge Mall. This largest retail store in the shopping center will be one of the 10 or 15 largest Penney’s stores in the United States.

Among the new services and departments are a catalog desk, a complete paint and hardware line, a carpet department, an 18-bay auto service and diagnostic center, a tire and battery center, a fine jewelry department, a china and silver department, a candy counter, a garden department and a year-round toy department.

• “REALISTIC OPENING DATE FOR STADIUM PONDERED” – Now that April 11 is out as an opening date for baseball at the Harry S Truman Sports Complex, plans are being made to determine a realistic new opening date.

Members of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority agreed Tuesday to a meeting between the Kansas City Royals and Sharp-Kidde-Webb, the prime contractor, to see if work schedules could be revised to bring about completion of the baseball stadium at an earlier date than that now being predicted by critical path consultants – sometime in July.

Note: The stadium opened in April 1973.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Feb. 13-18, 1922:

• “MOTORCYCLE COP” – The appointment of a motorcycle policeman to patrol the streets was approved Tuesday night by the city council. Chief of Police N.A. Harris thereupon announced the appointment of E.S. Burnutt.

The pay of the motorcycle patrolman is to be derived solely from the arrests and convictions obtained by the man. A fee of $1 for every conviction will be paid to the officer. Some controversy arose over the fee system of paying for arrests. Some of the councilmen expressed their dislike of this manner for the reason that it would present a temptation to promiscuously arrest innocent persons. Judge Barton expressed the opinion that speeders should be given special attention and much consideration be given persons who unavoidably violated an ordinance.

• “DON’T WAIT TO BE ASKED” – “Those who projected the plan for a great memorial to Woodrow Wilson planned that the money should be a purely voluntary contribution, coming from all the citizens in small amounts,” said J.G. Paxton, chairman of Blue Township. “The life and the work of this great man stands out in our country and in all other countries. It will grow more pronounced in the years to come. An appreciation should come from this generation. Do not wait to be asked.”

The Jackson County quota is $15,000. Blue township should make a liberal contribution. No person solicited has refused, but not many have voluntarily sent in contributions.

• “HEARD WIRELESS CONCERT” – The wireless telephone concert broadcasted from the office of the Kansas City Star between 8 and 9 o’clock last night was picked up and listened to by several amateur receiving stations in and around Independence.

Royal Brocaw, an operator with a station at his home, 816 West Lexington, said this morning that he heard and enjoyed all the different numbers of the novel program of last night, and Rufus Wilson, a juvenile operator, only 13 years old, with a station at his home, 808 W. Maple avenue, was very enthusiastic about the program and declared this morning that he heard the speaking and program on his receiving apparatus as plainly as if he were attending the actual concert.