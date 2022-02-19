Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Feb. 9 

Alarm 

600 block of Walnut 

Disorderly conduct 

1100 block of Pamela 

Disturbance 

1500 block of Nolan 

Parking complaint 

1300 block of Blue Branch 

Standby 

800 block of Valley Woods Dr. 

Suspicious activity 

300 block of Crestview 

Suspicious person 

1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road

Feb. 10 

Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

1300 block of N.W. Sycamore 

Agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department  

1300 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

Follow up for stealing 

700 block of Main Street (police headquarters)

Parking complaint 

Elizabeth and Front 

Prisoner transport 

700 block of Main 

Stealing 

1400 block of Golfview 

700 block of Main 

Suspicious vehicle 

1100 block of Christie Lane 

Walk in, found property 

700 block of Main 

Warrant surrender 

700 block of Main 

Feb. 11 

Agency assist 

400 block of Rock Creek Lane 

Alarm 

1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Lane 

Assault 

800 block of San-Kar 

Citizen contact 

1200 block of N.W. Phelps Court 

Harassment 

700 block of N. Main 

K-9 search 

900 block of Ryan Road 

Stealing 

1000 block of S.W. Blue Branch 

Suspicious person 

700 block of N. Main 

Verbal disturbance 

600 block of Yennie 

Welfare check 

Route BB and Woodbury 

Feb. 12 

Agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol 

I-70 eastbound ramp 

Area check 

100 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Road 

Careless driver 

EE Kirby and US 40 

Citizen contact 

1400 block of Golfview Dr.  

Disturbance 

600 block of N.W. Baytree Dr. 

Motorist assist 

BB and McQuerry 

Property damage 

600 block of S.W. Creek Ridge 

1300 block of S.W. Country Hill 

Stolen vehicle 

600 block of S.W. Westview Dr. 

Suspicious person 

400 block of Main St. 

Verbal disturbance 

1300 block of N.W. Ashley Lane 

Welfare check 

300 block of S.W. Eagles Pkwy. 

Feb. 13 

Alarm 

1100 block of N.W. Woodbury Dr. 

300 block of S.W. Lakeview Dr. 

Citizen contact 

100 block of Sunny Lane 

Motor vehicle accident 

1200 block of N.W. Sawgrass 

Suspicious person 

1000 block of S.W. Stony Point Dr. 

600 block of S.W. Lakeview Dr. 

Walk in – general info 

700 block of N. Main St. 

Feb. 14 

Agency assist, Higginsville Police Department 

1300 block of Golfview Ct. 

Area check 

100 block of Rock Creek Lane 

Recovered stolen property 

2000 block of Hawthorn 

Verbal disturbance 

600 block of Yennie 

VIN verification 

600 block of Yennie 

Walk-in stealing report 

700 block of Main 

Feb. 15 

Area check 

600 block of Main 

Duncan and Tyre 

Eagles and Minter 

Assault 

700 block of Montana Ridge 

Extra patrol 

1000 block of Sycamore 

Motor vehicle accident 

U.S. 40 and Barr 

Suspicious activity 

600 block of Cross Creek 

2300 block of N.W. Lindenwood Ct. 

Walk-in, scam report 

700 block of Main 

Welfare check 

1600 block of N.W. Hill Top Lane 