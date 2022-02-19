Grain Valley police reports
Feb. 9
• Alarm
600 block of Walnut
• Disorderly conduct
1100 block of Pamela
• Disturbance
1500 block of Nolan
• Parking complaint
1300 block of Blue Branch
• Standby
800 block of Valley Woods Dr.
• Suspicious activity
300 block of Crestview
• Suspicious person
1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
Feb. 10
• Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
1300 block of N.W. Sycamore
• Agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department
1300 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
• Follow up for stealing
700 block of Main Street (police headquarters)
• Parking complaint
Elizabeth and Front
• Prisoner transport
700 block of Main
• Stealing
1400 block of Golfview
700 block of Main
• Suspicious vehicle
1100 block of Christie Lane
• Walk in, found property
700 block of Main
• Warrant surrender
700 block of Main
Feb. 11
• Agency assist
400 block of Rock Creek Lane
• Alarm
1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Lane
• Assault
800 block of San-Kar
• Citizen contact
1200 block of N.W. Phelps Court
• Harassment
700 block of N. Main
• K-9 search
900 block of Ryan Road
• Stealing
1000 block of S.W. Blue Branch
• Suspicious person
700 block of N. Main
• Verbal disturbance
600 block of Yennie
• Welfare check
Route BB and Woodbury
Feb. 12
• Agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
I-70 eastbound ramp
• Area check
100 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Road
• Careless driver
EE Kirby and US 40
• Citizen contact
1400 block of Golfview Dr.
• Disturbance
600 block of N.W. Baytree Dr.
• Motorist assist
BB and McQuerry
• Property damage
600 block of S.W. Creek Ridge
1300 block of S.W. Country Hill
• Stolen vehicle
600 block of S.W. Westview Dr.
• Suspicious person
400 block of Main St.
• Verbal disturbance
1300 block of N.W. Ashley Lane
• Welfare check
300 block of S.W. Eagles Pkwy.
Feb. 13
• Alarm
1100 block of N.W. Woodbury Dr.
300 block of S.W. Lakeview Dr.
• Citizen contact
100 block of Sunny Lane
• Motor vehicle accident
1200 block of N.W. Sawgrass
• Suspicious person
1000 block of S.W. Stony Point Dr.
600 block of S.W. Lakeview Dr.
• Walk in – general info
700 block of N. Main St.
Feb. 14
• Agency assist, Higginsville Police Department
1300 block of Golfview Ct.
• Area check
100 block of Rock Creek Lane
• Recovered stolen property
2000 block of Hawthorn
• Verbal disturbance
600 block of Yennie
• VIN verification
600 block of Yennie
• Walk-in stealing report
700 block of Main
Feb. 15
• Area check
600 block of Main
Duncan and Tyre
Eagles and Minter
• Assault
700 block of Montana Ridge
• Extra patrol
1000 block of Sycamore
• Motor vehicle accident
U.S. 40 and Barr
• Suspicious activity
600 block of Cross Creek
2300 block of N.W. Lindenwood Ct.
• Walk-in, scam report
700 block of Main
• Welfare check
1600 block of N.W. Hill Top Lane