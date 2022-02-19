A river runs through it, and thus many disputes

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

Looking out the window at a frozen, snow-covered world, it’s a little hard to imagine floating down a river in a canoe on a sweltering summer day.

But that is what many people love to do when the seasons change.

Nevertheless, a love of floating recreation on a beautiful river in the good old summertime is a source of controversy in some areas.

Take the DuPage River in Illinois, for example, a beautiful lake for floating that covers a 63-mile course through the western suburbs of Chicago,

A recent story in the American Bar Association Journal speaks to a dispute between those who like to traverse the DuPage River, and those who own the land that abuts it.

Water recreation enthusiasts point to a historical legal tendency to, while scrupulously honoring real estate rights and the right of owners of real estate to exclude trespassers, treat navigable water ways as public arteries of travel, recreation and commerce despite the private ownership of adjacent property.

Still, a popular floating river in a populous area like suburban Chicago raises different practical issues than a rural river carved throught the hills, rocks and trees of the south Missouri Ozarks.

And landowners along the suburban Chicago DuPage River are upset with floaters through their area being drunken, loud litterbugs who they claim disturb their peaceful enjoyment of their river paradise.

According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, the DuPage River is technically not classified as “navigable” – even though it truly is and has in fact been used for navigation, travel and recreation for many many years – and therefore it is a private waterway not subject to the right of the public to use for recreation.

And, according to this spokesperson, it can only be converted to “navigable” by the promulgation of a petition to establish proof that it is navigable, so as to change its classification.

But states differ on these issues.

Back in 1954, the Missouri Supreme Court spoke to these issues in our good state, in a case in which the plaintiff and his wife took to a canoe down the Meramec River, fishing and floating through lands owned by various owners along the way, when plaintiff was hailed by the defendant from the bank of the river, who claimed he owned the waterway, and that plaintiff was trespassing.

The defendant had also placed a barricade across the river in an attempt to thwart those who would float the river through defendant’s prperty, and requested that the plaintiff and his wife go back upriver and keep off his land.

Plaintiff provided his understanding that he was free to float down the river and fish and enjoy the waterway, and proceeded to circumvent the defendant’s barricade, and down the river he went.

He also filed a lawsuit against the defendant, seeking a judicial declaration that the river was a public thoroughfare on which he had the right to float and fish and enjoy.

The case made its way to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The court stated that the case depended upon whether the river was a “navigable river” as to whether it was to be treated as a public thoroughfare, a term still under scrutiny in the DuPage River controversy of today.

However, in examining the various tests as to whether a waterway is navigable or not, our Missouri Supreme Court determined not to look to some classification assigned by a state or federal agency as to navigability, but instead derived a test that in order for a river to be deemed navigable for purposes of being a public thoroughfare, the court stated that “the capability of use by the public for the purpose of transportation and commerce affords the true criterion of navigability of a river.”

And even though the Meramac River may for some purposes be deemed non-navigable, such that the defendant landowner may be deemed to own the ground to the center of the river, the court said that because the river was truly navigable in fact, the defendant’s ownership right is subject to the use of the river by floater fishermen like plaintiff, including its banks as may be necessary or expeditious to water travel, and by the public who are entitled to enjoy the right to use same as a public thoroughfare.

And thus, the right of travel over the rivers of our state is not in question.

Of course, our floating rivers in Missouri are generally rural, unlike the DuPage River which flows through the suburbs of Chicago. I’m sure that is a factor in the policies that differ between the states on this.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.