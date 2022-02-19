New Jackson County legislative districts approved

Jeff Fox

Jackson County has new legislative districts, in line with figures from the 2020 census. Eastern Jackson County sees some shifts, through overall the new at-large and “in-district” maps appear unlikely to change Democrats’ large majority on the Legislature.

The Jackson County Reapportionment Committee – three Democrats and three Republicans appointed by County Executive Frank White Jr., a Democrat – approved new maps this week. The votes were unanimous.

Filing for county offices – all nine legislators and county executive – opens Tuesday. Party primaries are Aug. 2, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Approval of the maps required at least two votes from members of each party. Two Republicans said they supported the final Democratic “in-district” map with regret – they favored different lines on the west side of the county – but said it’s important for the process to work well and keep decisions in local hands, not in court.

“We feel like it’s time to get along, to compromise,” said Republican Co-Chair Paul Jungmann.

Democratic Co-Chair Phil LeVota repeatedly stressed that this group worked out its differences in a manner far different than what citizens are seeing play out in the Missouri and Kansas legislatures, and elsewhere in the country, regarding congressional redistricting.

Seven of the nine current county legislators are Democrats, and two are Republicans. LeVota said the new in-district map leaves two strong Republican districts in Eastern Jackson County. Those are the 5th, represented by Jeanie Lauer of Blue Springs, and the 6th, represented by Theresa Cass Galvin of Lee’s Summit.

County legislators are elected two different ways. Six are elected by district. Working out a new version of that “in-district” map took up the bigger portion of the committee’s time.

Three legislators are elected at large, though the county has three “at-large districts.” What that means is a legislator from, say, at-large District 1 in Eastern Jackson County has to live in that district but is elected by all county voters.

Some of the “in-district” changes:

• The 5th District, represented by Lauer, continues to include Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Buckner, Sibley and Levasy. That district now drops an area where it jutted west in southern Independence, though to the north it edges farther west, to the area where Missouri 291 crosses the Missouri River.

• The 3rd District, represented by Charlie Franklin, D-Independence, shifts to the west. It includes Independence west of M-291, plus the Independence Center area and part of the Little Blue River valley north of there. It also includes some of east Kansas City and some of north Lee’s Summit.

• The 6th District, represented by Galvin, remains in the southeast corner of the county – Lee’s Summit, Greenwood and Lone Jack, as well as the southern edge of Blue Springs.

Committee members said they were in substantial agreement over Eastern Jackson County but tussled more over the Kansas City districts. The 1st District, represented by retiring Legislator Scott Burnett, D-Kansas City, currently is an upside-down “U” from the west side of Kansas City up to the River Market and then east and south to the area near the Truman Sports Complex. That changes now: It’s more like a hockey stick – a long narrow north-south corridor on Kansas City’s west side, then jutting east from the River Market to Interstate 435.

The 2nd District, represented by Legislator Ronald Finley, D-Kansas City, includes central and eastern Kansas City and much of Raytown. The 4th, represented by retiring Legislator Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City, covers Grandview and south Kansas City.

Republicans on the committee had raised concerns about the 1st district. They said they weren’t alleging gerrymandering but said it could appear that way, and that public confidence in the system is crucial. They wanted a different 1st – a shorter hockey stick with a fatter blade in west Kansas City and near the river – and more compact versions of Districts 2 and 4.

That map was voted down Thursday, and the Democrats’ map was adopted. The at-large map was adopted Friday.

At-large districts

The new 3rd District at-large is roughly the area south of Colbern Road/Bannister Road – Lee’s Summit and Grandview.

North of that line, the 2nd covers Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Buckner, Sibley and Levasy. The 1st includes much of Kansas City and Raytown. Current at-large legislators are Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs, and Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit, as well as retiring Legislator Crystal Williams, D-Kansas City.

The committee was charged with drawing new districts that are reasonably compact and that are as close to equal to population as possible. LeVota said the population figures for the at-large districts are 239,083 in the 1st, 239,079 in the 2nd and 239,048 in the 3rd.

“I don’t know how you can get any closer than that,” he said.