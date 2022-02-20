Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Feb. 21.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

• Tuesday: Chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, root vegetable and kale, pineapple/Mandarin mix, multigrain bread.

• Wednesday: Chili with beans, cheddar cheese, salad with tomatoes and carrots, peach cobbler, wheat crackers.

• Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wheat bread.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, ice cream and orange cake.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

• Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini, tossed salad, buttered carrots, blackberry cobbler.

• Wednesday: Butter chicken with rice, chickpea salad, lemon pepper cabbage, fresh peach.

• Thursday: Sloppy Joes, garlic pepper potatoes, steamed broccoli, oatmeal cookie.

• Friday: Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, country strawberry shortcake.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Italian chicken, potatoes au gratin, beets, dessert.

• Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, spiced apples, dessert.

• Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, Tuscan vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: King Ranch chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dessert.