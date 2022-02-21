One dead in I-70 crash

By The Examiner staff

One person died in a Sunday evening crash on Interstate 70 in Independence.

The fatal crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of Noland Road. According to Independence police, a person driving a Ford van lost control, struck another vehicle and then hit the Jersey barrier. That driver, who was alone in the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name, pending family notification.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, was not injured. Police continue to investigate the crash.