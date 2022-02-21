Sidewalks approved for area around Independence elementary school

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

More sidewalks are coming to the neighborhood around Cassell Park Elementary in Independence.

The City Council has approved a contract for sidewalk construction along Hardy Avenue for several blocks south of the west-side school that opened nearly three years ago.

The contract is for just less than $303,000, though $300,000 of that will be covered by the city's annual Community Development Block Grant funds from the federal government. The approved bidder, Terry Snelling Construction, had the lowest of four bids.

The new sidewalks will run from the school for nearly a half-mile along the east side of Hardy Avenue south to 35th Street. City Manager Zach Walker said they should be done before school starts in August.

Sidewalks already run along the school property – along 31st Street for block to the east, and along Hardy to the access drive – and north from the school along Hardy, where students at Nowlin Middle School and Korte Elementary have walked for years.

“Along the corridor we have three school sites, and we would consider those neighborhood schools; it makes it much more navigable,” said Salum Stutzer, director of facilities for ISD. “We’re thankful and grateful that they’ve taken on that project. We think it’s a win-win for the community.”

Fortunately, Stutzer said, neither he nor Cassell Park personnel have received reports of injuries suffered by students or school patrons walking to or from the school.

Since Cassell Park opened in 2019, the City Council has heard periodic citizen requests to add sidewalks in the area. During the Feb. 7 council meeting, Mayor Eileen Weir said the project has been planned for some time but like many things got pushed back by the pandemic.

“This is another area that has needed, certainly, some major infrastructure improvements,” Weir said, referring to a project to improve U.S. 40 on the west side that also got approved this month. “Beautiful, beautiful elementary school … but the infrastructure around it has been very dangerous and inadequate since the school opened.”

“I'm very happy that this is indeed moving forward.”