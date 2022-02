Community Calendar for Feb. 23-24

The Examiner

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Tap dancing routines, warm ups and even occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Take a break in the middle of your day to relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. System utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

THURSDAY

Truman Library Institute Online Program: 6 p.m. This free program will present the double life of Walter F. White, a man who, in the early 20th century, lived as a Black man working for the NAACP while in New York, while also living as a white man investigating lynchings in the South. A.J. Baime, author of "The Accidental President, Harry Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World," has just written a book about Mr. White: "White Lies, the Double Life of Walter F. White," and will explain the courage and dedication that Mr. White exhibited in his double life. To register for this free program, TrumanLibraryInstitute.org/EVENTS

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.