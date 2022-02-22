Independence City Council Member Karen DeLuccie to seek re-election despite cancer diagnosis

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Independence City Council Member Karen DeLuccie says she will continue her council service and re-election campaign after learning earlier this month she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

DeLuccie says she has started chemotherapy treatments and that her doctors are “very optimistic” about her prognosis. Her next treatment session is scheduled for March.

“God gave me really strong heart and lungs,” she said.

However, given her currently compromised immune system, she will have to refrain from attending City Council meetings in person and instead join virtually.

The two-term council member finished atop the primary election this month for the two council at-large seats. The general election is April 5, and DeLuccie said she won't be able to campaign in person.

“I can't go out and knock on doors,” she said.

DeLuccie said doctors spotted the cancer during some follow-up tests regarding a medical emergency she had last year, which led to heart surgery in mid-August.

She had been in Florida at that point, on a short vacation on family property, and the medical emergency caused her to miss council meetings for about two months, and she joined the meetings virtually at first in October before returning in person.

DeLuccie was elected to the council in 2014 after several years on the Planning Commission. Her most recent campaign finance reports filed eight days before the primary election showed $12,000 in her campaign account, though she said there's less now – “enough for one mailer,” she said.