Local COVID-19 rate drops again but still just above high transmission

The Examiner staff

While Eastern Jackson County remains an area of high transmission, new COVID-19 cases have steadily declined for several weeks and are now just slightly above the thresholds that are considered high.

In January, case rates had reached pandemic highs.

According to the Jackson County Health Department's dashboard, the case rate Tuesday in Eastern Jackson County – the county outside of Kansas City and Independence – was at 127 per 100,000 in population over seven days, down from 247 at the beginning last week, 483 the week before and more than 1,200 a month ago.

That metric is one of two the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses for community transmission – 100 or more is high. The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 324, down from 445 and 618 the past two weeks. The statewide figure is 235, down from 266 and 608 the past two weeks. For the city of Independence on Feb. 16, it reported 160, down from 241 the previous week.

According to the county Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 49 on Tuesday, down from 96 and 187 the past two weeks and 500 at one point last month. Overall, the department said, new cases are down about 91% from four weeks ago.

The department's rolling seven-day positive test percentage dropped to 10.4% from 16.4% last week and above 30% four weeks ago. While the positive test percentage has dropped, the department also notes that the number of tests has also dropped in recent weeks – 81% from four weeks ago.

The CDC positive test number for Jackson County as a whole had dropped to 10.9% from 23.5% two weeks ago. Independence's average dropped from 37% on Feb. 2 to 16.3% on Feb. 16.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10% positivity or higher. Between 8-10% is considered “substantial,” and 5-8% is “moderate.” Below 5% is “low.” Testing percentages don't take home tests into account.

The county Health Department listed more than 600 additional cases and two deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 66,709 cases and 714 deaths through Sunday.

The city of Independence reported 32,534 total cases through Feb. 2, 749 more than two weeks earlier, and 375 total deaths through Feb. 16 – including two in the prior week.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 56% of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, two-tenths of a point greater than last week and above the current statewide percentage. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 21.6% of those ages 5 to 11, 45.6% for those ages 12 to 17, 60.8% of those 18 to 64, and 83.6% of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 60.3% of the total population has been vaccinated, up three-tenths of a point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 113 through Sunday, down from 137 and 176 in recent weeks and the lowest since before Christmas. That average had reached 270 in mid-January

Metrowide through Sunday, there had been 390,838 confirmed cases and 3,978 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, more than 6,000 additional cases and 53 additional deaths from last week's totals.