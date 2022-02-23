50-year route: Longtime Independence School District bus driver marks major milestone

Mike Genet

The Examiner

At the time decades ago, Carol Coulter considered it the perfect job for what she needed.

As a school bus driver, she could transport her two older children to school and tote the 3-year-old along with her.

“Babysitting was expensive,” Coulter said, “and they let me do that. For a parent with young kids, it's still the perfect job.”

Some things have changed, like allowing a toddler to ride along. And some technology has changed, including radios that allow for timely communication. Rather than a bus company serving the area, Coulter drives for the Independence School District.

But the morning checklist – tires aired up, lights and wipers working, etc. – hasn't really changed, and Coulter now has been transporting some children of students she used to pick up and drop off.

This week marked her 50th year on the job in Independence.

“I stopped to pick up a kindergartner, and her mother said, 'You were my bus driver!” Coulter said, recalling a specific incident this week after she made her last morning stop at Sycamore Hills Elementary. “I see some people at the grocery store who remember me.”

Before picking up students and stopping at Sycamore Hills, she had done the same for Santa Fe Trail Elementary and even earlier for Truman High School. In the afternoon, it's the reverse. In between, she takes some students to vocational-technical school classes. Daily, her drive easily tops 100 miles.

The schools might change from one year to the next – while Sycamore Hills has been on her particular route for more than 20 years, it's been about 10 for Santa Fe – and Coulter says it's a collective effort by all the drivers.

“We all work together to take care of the kids,” she said.

Over the years, Coulter has encountered nearly every weather condition while behind the wheel. One snowy morning, she said, in the days before simple radio communication would've prevented such an incident, she picked up students en route to Van Horn High School, only to be told upon arrival that she needed to take them home.

School had been canceled while she was on her route.

“I don't mind the snow; it's the ice (that's worst),” she said. “You could end up going sideways.”

Santa Fe kindergartner Autumn Easterly said Coulter stops right in front of her home, and she's a safe driver. Her favorite part of the ride, she said, “I like to see all the beautiful flowers and trees.”

Sycamore Hills fifth grader Tristan Diedel said he “mostly daydreams” during his bus rides, “But she's a really good driver.”

“She's super nice,” added second grader Isa Garcia. “If people are being a little crazy, she tells them to stop in a nice way.”

Right now, Coulter hasn't thought about stopping her bus driver days after this school year; she just takes each year as it arrives.

“I don't know yet,” she said about year 51. “We'll see.”