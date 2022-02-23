Chinese restaurant employees foil robbery

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City man was thwarted by employees when he tried to rob an Independence restaurant this week. Now he faces federal charges.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged Bryan Byers, 23, with armed robbery, using a gun during a violent crime and felony possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, Byers tried to rob the Lucky Buffet, 2931 S. Noland Road, about 9:30 p.m. Monday. He approached two employees near the sushi station, pointed a handgun at them and said they had five seconds to give him the contents of the cash register or he would kill them. When the employees opened the register drawer, Byers began taking the money out, and the employees then attacked him, took his gun and restrained him until police arrived.

Police found $873 scattered on the restaurant floor, and Byers was taken to the hospital.

Byers is on probation for felony armed robbery and stealing a car, making it illegal under federal law for him to possess a gun or ammunition.

Independence police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.