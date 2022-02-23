Community calendar

The Examiner

THURSDAY

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Silver Sneakers Classic: 10 to 10:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Designed to increase muscular strength, range of motion, and activities of daily living. A chair is available if needed. Silver Sneaker members and drop ins only. No sessions. Drop ins $3.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Truman Library Institute online program: 6 p.m. This free program will present the double life of Walter F. White, a man who, in the early 20th century, lived as a Black man working for the NAACP while in New York, while also living as a white man investigating lynchings in the South. A.J. Baime, author of “The Accidental President, Harry Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World,” has just written a book about White – “White Lies, the Double Life of Walter F. White” and will explain the courage and dedication that White exhibited. To register for this free program, TrumanLibraryInstitute.org/EVENTS

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m. Work at beginning level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction to help learn the form on a deeper level. Month sessions $20 to $25 and drop ins $5.

Registration deadline today: Missouri Department of Conservation is presenting a virtual program tomorrow from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The program is entitled “Introduction to Native Landscape Design.” This program will help you plan your native garden for this spring. Native landscape specialists will provide basic tips and tricks for a successful native landscape design. To register for this program, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and search for this event.