Independence mulls closer scrutiny for overtime policies

Mike Genet

Given the loud grumblings for weeks about reported police overtime misuse, Independence City Manager Zach Walker initially sought the City Council's blessing Tuesday to revisit overtime policies and practices with various city work groups.

Monday's council agenda included a resolution to “pursue immediate changes” to overtime policies, but Walker asked to postpone that for further discussion, saying later that he didn't want to overcorrect and potentially set unwanted precedents.

The overtime issue was brought to light when a whistleblower pointed out an Independence police officer had piled up $160,000 worth of overtime in 2021 doing renovation work in the police building, apparently afoul of city guidelines.

The fallout thus far: Acting chief of police Ken Jarnagin has been placed on leave; the city announced a third-party investigation, and some council members have asked to meet to discuss Walker's job.

“I was hearing the council was shocked, appalled, aghast, dumbfounded by some of the overtime usage,” Walker said, explaining his rationale for the resolution to the council, “and we wanted the council to at least have opportunity to be aware of it.”

Overtime costs in the city annually run into the millions, much of it is necessary for essential public services.

“It's a complex thing when you have a 24/7 operation,” Walker said.

The main point of contention is, under current city practices with most employees, overtime pay kicks in no matter how the first 40 hours were accumulated, including all forms of paid leave (vacation, sick leave, etc.). Walker proposed to calculate overtime based on hours worked and holidays only. Such a move would save the city at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime costs.

But Walker decided to pull that resolution back because of concerns about reopening labor contracts.

“We don't want to set a precedent of opening up a contract just because something happens that we don't like,” he said.

The issue has been broached in prior collective bargaining sessions but always stalled. Walker told the council it will likely be brought up again in future negotiations.

“I can't speculate as to how far it would go,” Walker said. “But this is something we'll have conversations with our labor leaders about.”

Reading an address that he also distributed to his colleagues, Council Member Mike Huff asked the council to endorse a separate forensic investigation auditor for the overtime matter, after Walker hired the third-party investigator, former federal prosecutor and deputy county prosecutor Dan Nelson “without conferring with the council.” Huff said he believed Nelson's investigation might be limited in scope and said the council has an “obligation to the taxpayers” to seek a full account.

Walker said the investigation is not limited in scope to any person or party. Mayor Eileen Weir said she is seeking a time to meet with the investigator, and Walker said other council members have the same opportunity to talk with Nelson. The council took no action regarding Huff’s proposal.

Council Member Mike Steinmeyer asked to schedule a closed council session to meet with Walker amid these “turbulent waters,” but only Huff and Council Member Brice Stewart joined with yes votes. Weir and Council Members John Perkins, Karen DeLuccie and Dan Hobart voted no.

“We owe Mr. Walker the opportunity to sit collectively and see what we can do to be supportive, bring correction, whatever,” Steinmeyer said. “Right now, we're not having that.”

City Attorney Jeremy Cover said Walker's contract says a formal review is limited to September, before the anniversary of his contract, though it doesn't preclude a “general discussion” about performance.

Steinmeyer had made a similar request earlier this month, though he acknowledged he and others had not completed their reviews of the city manager last year.