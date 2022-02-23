Local energy options are subject of online forum

By The Examiner staff

Indy Energy will host an online public forum Saturday morning, including two energy experts discussing proposed new generation for Independence Power & Light.

The forum is 10 a.m. Saturday, and people can log onto www.indyenergy.org that morning to follow or participate. It will be livestreamed on Indy Energy's YouTube page. Examiner editor Jeff Fox will moderate the forum, and questions can be submitted ahead via email at: info@indyenergy.org.

Speakers include Ashok Gupta, senior energy economist with the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Henry Robertson, retired climate and energy program director with the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center.

Independence Power & Light is proposing to spend $70 million to buy two refurbished gas turbines to replace the city's aging combustion turbines and cover the utility's requirements for electrical power generation.

Indy Energy, a grassroots citizen group, has hosted 12 prior community forums since 2014.