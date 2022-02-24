Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

FFA Day at the Western Farm Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City, 816-513-500. This event will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, with children 12 and under free. Military, fire, police also eligible for free admission on Sunday. Livestock demos as well as demonstrations and exhibitions of modern farming technology will be available. Buy tickets at westernfarmshow.com.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Pickup Chess at George Owens: 2 to 4 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This event is for all experience levels and ages. Everything you need will be provided or you can bring your own chess set. Bring a friend or play against other players. This event will also be open on March 18 (2 to 4 p.m.), April (2 to 4 p.m.), and May 7 (9 to 11 a.m.).

“Dracula” – A ballet presented by the Kansas City Ballet at the Kauffman Center, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. This weekend is the last opportunity to see this ballet, based on Bram Stoker’s classic gothic horror story. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and further information can be obtained at kcballet.org/events/Dracula or by calling 816-931-8993.

In order to attend, you must bring proof of full COVID vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the event. You will be sitting next to other people, so you will be required to wear a mask.

Registration deadline is today: Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting maple sugaring events at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. These 90-minute events will let you experience how to collect sap and then make syrup. Register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program. All ages are welcome. Be sure to dress for the weather.

SATURDAY

Bingo, Brunch and Bubbly: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Your ticket includes six bingo sheets, brunch and a drink of your choice. Brunch is served at 9:30 a.m. There will be a silent auction and a cash bar. This is the annual fundraiser for the Independence Junior Service League. Funds raised support the Bess Wallace Truman Scholarship fund, which provides a renewable scholarship for a young woman living in Independence.

Nature Art Shadow Boxes:10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Ages 8 and up. Explore the native habitats at the Discover Center and gather leaves, berries, nuts and other treasures. Use those objects to create a shadow box. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing in to attend this event.