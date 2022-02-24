Director stepping aside after decades with library system

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Steve Potter, who has guided the Mid-Continent Public Library system through upgrades in facilities and services during 12 years as director and CEO, will step down at the end of June.

In all, Potter has worked for the library for 34 years, from processing books for inventory in his early 20s to branch manager and then leading the whole organization. He announced his retirement this week, saying that it's been a great honor to lead the library, he's accomplished everything he could hope to do as director, and it's time to rest and recuperate a bit.

“The one thing I was never actually hired to do was bookshelver, though I have shelved hundreds of thousands of books,” Potter said. “Anything at a library, I've done it.”

“The last several years have been very challenging for any person running an organization – a superintendent, a mayor, particularly anything public facing,” he said. “I'm just not feeling as energetic, not as nimble I need to be. I'm not the person I was five years ago, pre-everything.”

In his first year at the helm, 2010, Mid-Continent launched its mymcpl.org website as an upgrade to the initial version that Potter himself coded and launched in 1995.

Since then, the library has started offering or opened downloadable eBooks, the Woodneath Story Center, Square One small business services and the “Reading Rocket” mobile early literacy unit.

In 2016, Mid-Continent successfully appealed to voters in Jackson, Platte and Clay counties to pass Prop L, a sales tax that marked the library's first additional funding in more than three decades and has been paying for at all branches – outright replacement of a couple – and two additional branches.

Potter said he started contemplating retirement lpast summer, about halfway through his current four-year contract, when he considered how he would measure success in a of couple years.

“If I look at all the stuff we said we would do, when we could say we've achieved all of that, with the exception of starting East Independence and Grain Valley, we're there,” he said, “and we've got the ball rolling on those.”

Among the projects under construction now is the renovation of the Lee's Summit Branch on Oldham Parkway and a culinary literacy center as part of a new, replacement library in Platte County.

There's no single accomplishment Potter said he can point to as his proudest, but rather how the library incorporated technology to continue serving the public, while also being good stewards of public funds.

“Certainly the biggest disruptor was technology and the internet,” he said, as from about 1900 through even the 1970s libraries were largely unchanged. “We were never on the leading edge or the bleeding edge in adopting technology. We viewed technology as an opportunity and not a threat, and it ended up paying great dividends when everything got shut down. We were able to stay connected and do work with people.”

“And I didn't do any of it. It was our staff, and a team effort in the community.”

Potter said he plans to push the final construction projects forward and finish and submit the budget for fiscal year 2023-23 before his retirement.

Mid-Continent Board Member Joycelyn Tucker Burgo said Potter's exceptional leadership and strong advocacy for libraries made MCPL well respected and nationally renowned.

“If there was a way to keep him at the helm,” Burgo said in a release, “I would be all for it.”