Incumbents, and some challengers, already lining up

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A slew of incumbents and possible challengers have filed for county, state and federal offices since filing opened this week.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. (D-Lee's Summit) has filed for a second full term of four years. Stacy Lake (D-Kansas City) and Preston Smith (R-Blue Springs) have also filed for county executive.

Five of the nine current county legislators have filed for re-election. Charlie Franklin (D-Independence) in District 3, Jeanie Lauer (R-Blue Springs) in District 5 and Theresa Cass Galvin (R-Kansas City) in District 6 all filed without any immediate challengers. Jalen Anderson (D-Blue Springs) in the 1st District at-large and Tony Miller (D-Lee's Summit) in the 3rd District at-large also filed for another term. Legislators Crystal Williams, (D-Kansas City), Dan Tarwater, (D-Kansas City), and Scott Burnett (D-Kansas City), have all said they are not running again.

So far, Anderson is challenged by Brenda Allen (D-Independence) and state Rep. Bill Kidd (R-Buckner), who is finishing his fourth and final term in the Missouri House.

Miller is challenged by Democrats Megan Marshall, a member of the Lee's Summit School Board, and prior challenger Roberta Gough (Lee's Summit) and Republican Lance Dillenschneider (Kansas City).

Filing ends March 29. Party primaries are Aug. 2, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Jackson County has agreed on new district boundaries after the 2020 census, but the Missouri General Assembly has not yet finalized new district lines for state and congressional seats.

In the Missouri General Assembly, Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee's Summit) filed for a second four-year term in the 8th District. Fellow Republican Joe Nicola of Grain Valley also filed.

State Reps. Robert Sauls (D-Independence) in the 21st District, Jon Patterson (R-Lee's Summit) in the 30th, Dan Stacy (R-Blue Springs) in the 31st, Jeff Coleman (R-Grain Valley) in the 32nd, and Keri Ingle (D-Lee's Summit) in the 35th all filed for re-election without immediate challengers.

Ingrid Burnett (D-Kansas City) in the 19th District, seeking a fourth term, is challenged by fellow Democrat Wick Thomas of Kansas City, and Yolanda Young in 22nd is challenged by fellow Kansas City Democrat Davitta Hanson.

For the 29th District seat, currently held Democrat Rory Rowland, who won the Independence mayoral primary election, candidates include David Martin (R-Kansas City), and Independence Democrats Sonia Nizami and Aaron Crossley.

For Missouri seats in Washington D.C., Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Kansas City) has filed for a 10th term representing the 5th District, which includes nearly all of Independence, most of Lee's Summit, eastern Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Oak Grove south of Interstate 70. So has Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), seeking and 12th term in the 6th District, which includes a large portion of Eastern Jackson County.

Graves is challenged by Republicans Brandon Kleinmeyer (Parkville) and Dakota Shultz (Greentop) and Democrats Charles West (Canton) and Henry Martin (Kansas City).