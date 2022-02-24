Ten-year sentence for selling machine gun parts

By The Examiner staff

The owner of a gun store on the Kansas City-Independence border faces up to 10 years in prison for selling parts used to convert guns into machine guns.

Charles Weston, 37, of Kansas City pleaded guilty Wednesday one count of illegally possessing a machine gun.

Weston is the owner of Drum Magazines on Sterling Avenue, between U.S. 40 and Interstate 70. According to court documents, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found a website operated by Weston that was selling items believed to be machine guns, including auto sears, items intended to convert an AR-15-type into a fully automatic gun. Weston marketed those devices as a “cell phone holder.”

An undercover agent bought a set of two such devices online for $150. In August 2021, an undercover agent visited the store and asked Weston if he had any “cell phone holders,” and Weston produced a pair of auto sears. When asked if they worked on just a certain caliber weapon, Weston replied that they work on “every caliber,” then said his proper answer should have been, “Whatever phone you got, sir.”

He added, “I hate this (expletive) country and the (expletive) laws they have.”

The agent paid $324 for the two devices and an extended magazine and left. Later that month, officers took search warrants to Drum Magazines and Weston's home. They seized a box containing full auto switches and instructions and a piece of a suspected 3-D printed auto sear.

Weston will be sentenced at a later date.