Award nomination highlights relationships and school success

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Randy Oliver was the focus of the first all-school assembly in two years at Van Horn High School.

And Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl didn't waste any time Thursday morning, in playfully honoring Oliver, who is one of the three finalists for the National Association of Secondary School Principals 2022 National Assistant Principal of the Year award.

"I know you wanted a snow day today," Herl said, to the groans of the students who filled the Van Horn field house, "but we had to come here today to honor Dr. Oliver."

More groans, as Oliver cheerfully interacted with the students.

"We didn't get a school day," Oliver said gleefully, "but at least this got you out of academy time."

That was met with a roar of approval, and that roar kept getting louder as Oliver thanked students, teachers and administrators for helping to make this national recognition a reality.

He asked every group of students to stand throughout his passionate speech, and when he was finished, the standing ovation he received shook the rafters.

Oliver joins Philip Rossetti, Windham High School in Raymond, Maine., and Katherine Holden, Ashland Middle School in Ashland, Ore., as the three final candidates.

The NASSP said Oliver “knows that relationships are key to educator and student success” and said that’s helped Van Horn move from 50% graduation rate to 89.4% today.

The award recognizes middle level and high school assistant principals for providing learning opportunities for students and making contributions to the profession. Each state – as well as the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools and the Department of Defense Education Activity – selected a nominee.

Oliver won the Missouri honor, which qualifies him for the national honor, which is to be announced during National Assistant Principal Week, April 4-8.

"I really don't believe any of this," Oliver said. "The best thing about it is that I can let people know about Van Horn High School and share it with my family and friends and all students and staff here at the high school."

As if on cue, one of his longtime friends and former administrators, Luis Hinoja, the principal at Kansas City East High School, approached Oliver as he was visiting with Herl, teachers and administrators from Van Horn.

"Chris (Corrie, the Van Horn activities director) asked to give this to you, so you could clean up after this assembly," said Hinoja, who gave Oliver one of the custodian's oversized brooms.

Both men broke out in laughter, after which Oliver began sweeping the court.

"I talk to Luis every single day, and to have him here, with my family and friends and everyone at Van Horn makes this a special day," said Oliver, who paused for a moment, and added, "at Van Horn, we don't like to finish in third place in anything. I hope to go out and win this award."

He then placed the broom against the bleachers and returned to his office.

There was work to be done.