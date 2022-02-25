The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Bingo, Brunch and Bubbly: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Your ticket includes six bingo sheets, brunch and a drink of your choice. Brunch will be served at 9:30 a.m. There will be a silent auction and a cash bar. This is the annual fundraiser for the Independence Junior Service League. Funds raised support the Bess Wallace Truman Scholarship fund which provides a renewable scholarship for a young woman living in Independence.

FFA Day at Western Farm Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St., KCMO, 816-513-500. Tickets are $10 for adults, with children 12 and under free. Livestock demos as well as demonstrations and exhibitions of modern farming technology will be available. Buy tickets at westernfarmshow.com.

This event will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Military, fire, police are eligible for free admission on Sunday.

Nature Art Shadow Boxes:10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Ages 8 and up. Explore the native habitats at the Discover Center and gather leaves, berries, nuts and other treasures. Then use those objects to create a shadow box. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events.

“Dracula” – Presented by the Kansas City Ballet at the Kauffman Center, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. This weekend is the last opportunity to see this ballet, based on Bram Stoker’s classic gothic horror story. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and further information can be obtained at kcballet.org/events/Dracula or by calling 816-931-8993.

In order to attend, you must bring proof of full COVID vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the event. You will also be sitting next to multiple other people, so you will be required to wear a mask.

Martin James Bartlett Piano Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., William Jewell College, GANO Hall, 500 College Hill, Liberty. Free; on-campus parking also free. Proof of vaccination will be required for all adult (18+) attendees. Face coverings are required. Children under 18 may attend with proof of vaccination or proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours. To reserve and print free tickets, visit https://tickets.hjseries.org/962/963

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. A museum telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, 105 Osage St., Sibley. Built in 1808, under the initial direction of William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, Fort Osage served a dual role as both a military garrison and a trade center. Guests will enjoy views of the reconstructed historic site that overlooks the Missouri River. Also explore 4,000 square feet of museum exhibitions in the Fort Osage Education Center and a museum store with unique gifts and souvenirs. For further information, call 816-650-3273 or visit https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Events-Attractions/Historic-Sites/Fort-Osage