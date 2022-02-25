Fort Osage art students put their hearts into metro project

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Kim Meneses is accustomed to excellence in her Fort Osage High School art class.

Works by her students hang in homes and galleries across the country, and one painting hangs in the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.

So it didn't surprise her when she learned that a large piece of heart art was going to join 153 others to be displayed around the metropolitan area through June.

Thirteen Fort Osage National Art Honor Society artists painted an oversized heart with the letters “KC” on one side and the theme "Better Together," surrounded by portraits, that will displayed in the first-ever Parade of Hearts.

The hearts, which signify Kansas City as a part of the "Heartland," will be stationed in neighborhoods all over town to promote tourism and encourage people to venture out to new neighborhoods and patronize businesses near each heart.

This summer, the heart art is to be auctioned off to raise money for four organizations:

• AltCap, which will fund grants for minority-owned businesses.

• The Visit KC Foundation for local grants in hospitality and tourism.

• The University of Kansas Health System to support patients suffering from long-term effects of COVID-19 on their heart.

• The Mid-America Regional Council to support child-care facilities.

"This has been an exciting and busy time for our students," Meneses said, as students worked on assignments in her eclectic classroom. "I wasn't even aware of it, because I was out of town when they made the announcement."

However, National Art Honor Society president Hailie Ferguson, a senior at Fort Osage, heard the announcement and immediately contacted her teacher.

"I thought, 'This is so cool; we have to try out for it,'" Ferguson said, "and Mrs. Meneses agreed with me."

That was two months ago. Meneses brainstormed with her students, and they came up with the theme: Better Together. It features two hands and arms, clasped in friendship, with a background of portraits of members of her class, their friends, family members and Jeannie Hutter, a Fort Osage drama teacher who died of COVID-19 in January.

"We decided to put Jeannie as our angel, looking over all of us," Meneses said. "It was so special to paint her portrait. We felt it was the perfect way to honor an amazing teacher and person."

Ferguson, who did some of the pre-painting design of the heart, agreed.

"It has been the most amazing project," Ferguson said. "We couldn't tell anyone about it, so we worked in a private area here at the high school. We started in February and finished it a few weeks ago."

"I believe we are the only high school to be represented in the parade," Meneses said, "but I am not quite sure because there are individual's names on the displays of art, and not names of schools or businesses.”

"But from what I've been told, we are the only high school, and it's such a great honor."

More than 700 designs were turned in, and 154 were selected.

"That makes it even better," Ferguson said, "because we feel like the people who made the selection took the best of the best, and it's an honor to be in that group.

"And I love our theme of 'Better Together,' because so many of us were apart during all the COVID-19 protocol, and now we are back in class and definitely better together."