Independence set to move on gas turbines

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence City Council will consider moving forward with the proposed $70 million purchase of two refurbished gas-powered turbines that would cover the city's power generation needs in the near future.

The Public Utilities Advisory Board approved a letter of intent on Thursday, and the issue goes to the council Monday.

The two turbines, which can generate up to 84 megawatts, would go at the site of shuttered Blue Valley power plant and would replace Power & Light's aging six combustion turbine engines. The refurbished turbines could be operating by the end of summer 2024.

Power & Light seeks approval of a letter of intent to negotiate with ProEnergy for a “best and final offer” on the turbines. The council is scheduled to consider voting on the letter of intent Monday after IPL staff gives a similar presentation to what the PUAB heard Thursday.

IPL Director Jim Nail told the advisory board that it's like IPL had decided on a car purchase.

“You know who you want to buy from, you know the model you want,” he said. “Now you get into details of what options you want. That's where we're at with ProEnergy.”

The letter of intent, Nail said, “would allow us to put the whole package together.”

No public hearing has been scheduled on the purchase. Power & Light still must come back for approval of a final contract, and it again would go the PUAB first.

“We've been presenting about this for two years,” Nail told the PUAB on Thursday, “and hopefully people have been paying attention.”

The city utility sought proposals for up to 99 megawatts of power generation – the most that could go at Blue Valley. According to city documents, ProEnergy's bid was the unanimous choice of the six-member evaluation committee, which viewed 20 projects from six different firms, and ProEnergy has experience with similar projects. It was the only firm to offer a fixed price and not build in inflation contingency costs, Nail said.

The current combustion turbines, all about 50 years old, give IPL its required capacity but generally are only called on by regional power broker Southwest Power Pool for peak usage. Repairs have also been expensive, and currently two of the six are down for repairs.

With any new generation, IPL says it would be called on by SPP more often for energy production, which helps defray operating costs.

Such a project likely would require a bond issue. With the refurbished turbines, Nail said IPL conservatively estimates, it could net $2.5 million annually in revenue, which could cover more than half of the estimated payments on a bond issue.

“Our goal is to try and find a way to separate this from normal expenses,” Nail said earlier, “so that it doesn't become on pressure on rates.”

“They're well-built machines, and they run well and do the job,” Nail told the PUAB. “Obviously, there's no guarantee they will run that much, but they'll certainly run to some degree, and certainly more than we do now.

“If we do nothing and start seeing our CTs retire, the capacity shortfall, certainly by 2040, it gets serious. We have no capacity margin left. If we get this in 2024, that gives us some margin.”

Larry Porter, chair of the PUAB, said the board must recommend this decision now because the city didn't move forward in prior decades on long-term generation.

“Here we are, and we have to do something,” he said before the vote. “If we don't do something now it will be like shutting down the pipeline.”

Then, he added, the city would be forced to make a hastier, and possibly more costly, decision. If that scenario happened, “rates are going to go up then.”

Porter also announced his resignation during in Thursday's meeting, due to “personal obligations.”

“I enjoyed working with everybody on the staff and this board,” said Porter, whose four-year term was scheduled to run through 2024.