New library planned in Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mid-Continent Public Library has selected a site for an additional library in Independence, which would be known as the East Independence branch.

The East Independence branch, one of the last projects funded by the Prop L sales tax approved by voters in 2016, would be built in the next of couple years on five acres at Little Blue Parkway and Heartland Drive in southeast Independence. That’s across the street from First Baptist Church of Blue Springs to the north and the Trinity Woods Apartments to the east. Culver's, Corner Cafe, Children's Mercy East hospital and Hidden Valley Park are all nearby.

“These are great proximities for us – not just good proximities, but great proximities,” Mid-Continent Director Steve Potter told members of the library system board this week. “This is going to have great visibility for us.”

Potter said those who would use the new branch have likely been going to the South Independence branch near 35th Street and Noland Road, or the Blue Springs North Branch off Missouri 7, and it's been an underserved area.

“The gap between Blue Springs North and South Independence is considerable. There are many rooftops,” Potter told board members. “Some would say, maybe all things being equal, there should've been a library there 10 years ago.”

Mid-Continent does not have an estimated cost or construction timeline for the East Independence branch.

Mid-Continent also is finishing the paperwork on buying property for its replacement Grain Valley branch, Potter said. The new location there will be off Buckner-Tarsney Road, just south of Blue Branch creek, in a portion of the land the city of Grain Valley had considered for a new community campus.

The development company that owns the land for the new Independence branch, Lane 4, also owns the shopping center at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City, where Mid-Continent's Red Bridge branch sits next to its previous location there, a currently empty building. Mid-Continent and Lane 4 would look to swap properties, both of which are valued at slightly less than $1 million. Construction for East Independence would be covered by the Prop L funds.

The MCPL building committee approved a letter of intent this week on the transaction, pending full board approval.

“They've been interested in acquiring our old Red Bridge property, which we vacated,” Potter said of Lane 4. “We've been using it for storage.”