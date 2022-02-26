Blue Springs police reports
Tuesday, Feb. 1
911 hang up
• 11:40 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:36 a.m., 100 block of N. 1st St.
• 9:25 p.m., eastbound I-70
Physical disturbance
• 10:36 p.m., 800 block of S.E. Pine Ct.
Sex offense
• 3 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Clark Road
• 8:53 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Canterbury Road
Stealing
• 10 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 9:52 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Warrant
• 6:50 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Assault
• 9:45 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. 6th St.
Ex parte service
• 9:26 p.m., N.W. Fifth St. and W. Walnut St.
Hit and run
• 8 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 41st St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:09 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy and N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 2:30 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing
• 12:01 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr.
• 12:17 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 2:39 p.m., 1300 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.
• 5 p.m., 200 block of S.W. Westminister Road
Thursday, Feb. 3
Assault
• 4:30 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Richwood Lane
• 9:22 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 7 a.m., S.W. Victor Dr.
Physical disturbance
• 10:56 a.m., 2500 block of S.E. Seventh St.
Private property tow
• 5:12 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing
• 11 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Sixth St.
• 12:16 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Suspicious circumstances
• 8:56 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Trespass
• 11:18 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 11:30 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 7:46 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Shiloh Cir.
Friday, Feb. 4
Ex parte service
• 1:08 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:18 p.m., N.E. Coronado Dr. and N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 4:40 p.m., S.W. Missouri 7
• 4:41 p.m., 6500 block of N.W. Valley View Road
Verbal disturbance
• 8:19 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Highland Lane
Warrant
• 1:04 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Armed disturbance
• 9:50 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Kingsridge Dr.
Burglary
• 4:26 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Mock Ave.
Missing person
• 7:13 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:21 p.m., Adams Dairy Parkway and Coronado Drive
• 3:35 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy and N.E. R.D. Mize Road
• 4:30 p.m., Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 11:07 a.m., 1400 block of S.E. Southbrooke Dr.
Property lost
• 3 p.m., 1400 block of N.W. Westwood Dr.
Shots fired
• 11:27 p.m., 2700 block of S. 1st St.
Stealing
• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 11 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 23rd ST.
Suspicious circumstances
• 8:29 p.m., S.E. Dairy Pkwy and E. Walnut St.
• 8:40 p.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Warrant
• 4:26 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Mock Ave.
• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 5:55 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.