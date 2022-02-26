Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Tuesday, Feb. 1 

911 hang up 

• 11:40 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 11:36 a.m., 100 block of N. 1st St.  

• 9:25 p.m., eastbound I-70 

Physical disturbance 

• 10:36 p.m., 800 block of S.E. Pine Ct. 

Sex offense 

• 3 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Clark Road 

• 8:53 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Canterbury Road 

Stealing 

• 10 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 9:52 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Warrant 

• 6:50 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Wednesday, Feb. 2 

Assault 

• 9:45 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. 6th St. 

Ex parte service 

• 9:26 p.m., N.W. Fifth St. and W. Walnut St. 

Hit and run 

• 8 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 41st St. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 12:09 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy and N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 2:30 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing 

• 12:01 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr. 

• 12:17 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 2:39 p.m., 1300 block of S.E. Piccadilly St.  

• 5 p.m., 200 block of S.W. Westminister Road 

Thursday, Feb. 3 

Assault 

• 4:30 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Richwood Lane 

• 9:22 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7 a.m., S.W. Victor Dr.  

Physical disturbance 

• 10:56 a.m., 2500 block of S.E. Seventh St. 

Private property tow 

• 5:12 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing 

• 11 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Sixth St. 

• 12:16 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 8:56 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 

Trespass 

• 11:18 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 11:30 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 7:46 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Shiloh Cir. 

Friday, Feb. 4 

Ex parte service 

• 1:08 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:18 p.m., N.E. Coronado Dr. and N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.  

• 4:40 p.m., S.W. Missouri 7 

• 4:41 p.m., 6500 block of N.W. Valley View Road 

Verbal disturbance 

• 8:19 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Highland Lane 

Warrant 

• 1:04 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Saturday, Feb. 5 

Armed disturbance 

• 9:50 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Kingsridge Dr. 

Burglary 

• 4:26 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Mock Ave.  

Missing person 

• 7:13 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:21 p.m., Adams Dairy Parkway and Coronado Drive 

• 3:35 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy and N.E. R.D. Mize Road 

• 4:30 p.m., Missouri 7 

Physical disturbance 

• 11:07 a.m., 1400 block of S.E. Southbrooke Dr. 

Property lost 

• 3 p.m., 1400 block of N.W. Westwood Dr. 

Shots fired 

• 11:27 p.m., 2700 block of S. 1st St.  

Stealing 

• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 11 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 23rd ST. 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 8:29 p.m., S.E. Dairy Pkwy and E. Walnut St. 

• 8:40 p.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Warrant 

• 4:26 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Mock Ave. 

• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 5:55 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  