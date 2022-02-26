A legacy of action and caring for others

Bob Buckley

Legal perspectives

The world lost a hero this week, one of the greatest men in his generation, and I doubt most of you even know who he is.

I first discovered Dr. Paul Farmer about 20 years ago when I followed a recommendation by a syndicated columnist to read a book entitled "Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer to Cure the World." It is a book written by Tracy Kidder, a Pulitzer Prize winner who also wrote another book in 2010, “Strength in What Remains,” that will help explain why Dr. Farmer was in Rwanda last week when he died of an acute cardiac event.

He was born in poverty and lived in a school bus with his family in Florida. He earned a scholarship to attend Duke University, where he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in medical anthropology. He then moved to Haiti and began volunteering in a hospital in a remote village in Haiti.

He returned to the United States to earn a medical degree and a Ph.D. in medical anthropology inn 1990. While in medical school, he periodically returned to Haiti several times. After medical school, he completed a residency in internal medicine at Harvard, and then obtained a fellowship in infectious disease.

While in medical school, he and some friends started a public health non-profit organization, Partners in Health. PIH now has 16 sites in Haiti and employs 7,000 people providing health care and other services to some of the most impoverished nations in the world. Farmer married a Haitian woman who is also a medical anthropologist.

Mountains beyond mountains is Haitian proverb which means that after you solve one problem another will present itself. Thus, there are always mountains beyond mountains. Farmer spent his life climbing the mountains of public health in Haiti, Peru, Siberia and Rwanda, where he was teaching in a medical school at the time of his death. He helped start the medical school in Rwanda, and Partners in Health helped build the hospital there.

In his book about Farmer, Tracy Kidder recounts a time when they were traveling through Haiti together and he asked what inspired Farmer and he quoted the words of Jesus in Matthew 25, my favorite verse in the Bible: Whatever you do unto the least of these, you do also unto me.

Farmer dedicated his life to providing access to health care to people who were impoverished and could not afford it. Tuberculosis was killing large numbers of people in Haiti until Farmer began working to provide a solution. Tuberculosis is a curable disease if you can get access to the medicine.

Farmer once said: “The idea that some lives matter less is the root of what is wrong with the world.” He cared deeply about the least of these. Although not a religious man, he believed strongly in liberation theology, a belief that less fortunate people deserve the same opportunities of more fortunate people. My version of that is that opportunity should not depend on where you were born or who your parents are.

I was inspired by the life of Dr. Farmer and began thinking about what I could do to help provide opportunities to those in our community. Basketball has always been my favorite sport, so I started a nonprofit organization called Bears Tomorrow to give future students of William Chrisman an opportunity to play competitive basketball and to learn how to be better students and members of the community. Bears Tomorrow was formed in 2007 and thus we are approaching our 15th anniversary.

Last week I ran into one of our success stories at a girls’ basketball game at Chrisman. Neika Wheeler is the best female athlete I have ever seen, and I first met her when she was in sixth grade. I began coaching her team, and by the time she finished high school she had earned a basketball scholarship to Johnson County Community College, where she became an All American and was their most valuable player. She then earned a scholarship to Loyola University in Chicago and finished her career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Neika finally earned her degree in criminal justice from UCM and is now working in the Kansas City Police Department.

Another young lady who lived less than 100 yards from Neika also participated in our program and graduated last year from Nebraska-Kearney. When she received her scholarship to play basketball at Kearney, she sent me a very nice message telling me that it would never have happened had it not been for Bears Tomorrow. Her sister is playing basketball at a college in Nebraska currently. Another one of the girls I coached, Giavanna Moore, is attending Missouri Valley in Marshall on a full scholarship and was recently voted most valuable freshman in her conference and is on the first team of the all-conference team.

There are many more success stories. I knew that I could never do what Dr. Farmer did, but I knew that with the help of some of the best friends a man could ever have, we could provide opportunities to kids to earn scholarships and learn important life lessons.

Farmer died at the age of 62. I have never understood why such younger people who have done so much are taken from us prematurely. When bad things happen to good people, maybe we should not ask why, but ask what we are going to do to fill the void. There will never be another Paul Farmer, but maybe there will be others who decide that helping people is a lifelong journey with greater rewards than any material possessions. All lives do matter.

Bob Buckley is an attorney in Independence. Email him at bbuckley@wagblaw.com.