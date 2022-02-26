Should local government services be merged?

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Feb. 21-26, 1972:

• “NO CITY, COUNTY CONSOLIDATION” – Consolidation of county and city services under the new county charter has neither been considered nor recommended by the Jackson County Charter Transition Commission because there is “no sentiment for it,” Richard H. Brown said Thursday night in Blue Springs.

Blue Springs Mayor Dale Baumgardner said he wasn’t opposed to cities being serviced by the county, as long as that was the desire of the city involved. “We’re just opposed to being forced to do it.”

Brown said the commission has found “no sentiment” for consolidation. “I think this is partly because each city has its own individual problems, peculiar only to it.”

• “NIXON, CHOU SEEKING WAYS TO OPEN WALL OF HOSTILITY” – Peking (UPI) – President Nixon and Premier Chou En-lai closeted themselves today in a prolonged private summit session, further exploring ways of opening the wall of hostility between the United States and China over the past 22 years.

Their meeting, lasting well into the evening and including an informal dinner, came a few hours after Nixon declared from atop the famed Great Wall of China that he hoped his China visit would bridge walls of any kind that “divide the peoples of the world.”

• “ROCK BAND GOSPEL TURNS STUDENTS ON TO RELIGION” – A faculty member at Fort Osage High School called it a “modern time revival.”

Several students termed it simply “gospel rock” and “Jesus music.”

Whatever it was, the sound emanating late in the afternoon from the high school auditorium was not that of the mixed chorus or concert band.

Through the work of a small group of students led by Vicki Jones, permission was obtained from school authorities to hold a free gospel program to interest students in a voluntary Bible study group to be held after school. Music for the concert was donated by the Hallelujah Joy Band of Kansas City, whose members say they are reformed drug users.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Feb. 20-25, 1922:

• “SAYS SHOOT TO KILL” – A “shoot-to-kill" order was issued to the police of Independence this morning by Police Chief Nealy A. Harris, according to a statement by the chief.

When the question of the frequency of the recent hold-ups was being discussed, Harris remarked, “The Independence police have orders to shoot and ask questions afterward, whenever they find evident of a hold-up at work, or whenever he resists arrest or tries to get away. ‘Shoot to kill,’ that is the order given the men regarding hold-ups,” Harris declared this morning.

• “MUST KEEP OFF SQUARE” – Some controversy has recently arisen as to whether children are allowed to roller skate on the public sidewalks of the city. Many inquiries have come in to the police headquarters and other public officials regarding this matter.

“Skating will be allowed on the sidewalks of the city,” said Capt. Albert Tonnahill of the police department, “but when the boys and girls reach the business district, they are asked to remove their skates until they are at least a block away from the Square.”

• “DEATH OF EMIL DOERFFEL” – Emil Doerffel died Saturday afternoon at his home, 1700 Arlington avenue, Fairland Heights.

He lived many years in Independence, an active business man. He served several terms as a member of the city council. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., 55 years ago and made his home in Missouri when still a young man. He was a cigar maker my trade and had his store and factory on the south side of the square. When the Kansas City and Independence dummy line was built Mr. Doerffel became one of the conductors. After leaving this work he built homes successfully until his last illness. For a long time, Mr. Doerffel has been in poor health and for several weeks his life has been despaired of.