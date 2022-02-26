Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Apex Aleworks: 4354 S. Noland Road, inspected Feb. 4.

• Bottles being stored on floor in display room. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination from the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

QuikTrip: 201 E. 23rd St., inspected Feb. 4.

• Shelving on milk cooler dirty with buildup and debris.

Smokehouse BBQ: 19000 E. 39th St., inspected Feb. 9.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair:

1. Base cover in women’s restroom broken or cracked.

2. Multiple tiles in kitchen cracked or broken.

3. Debris and buildup under shelves in kitchen area.

• Interior and exterior of holding oven dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected Feb. 9.

• Interior of prep coolers dirty with debris and buildup. Corrected Feb. 2.

• Wet bar rails dirty with sticky buildup. Corrected Feb. 9.

Fun House Pizza and Pub: 13002 E. U.S. 40, inspected Feb. 8.

• Ice machine chute dirty with buildup. Corrected Feb. 8.

Charlie D’s Express: 12323 E. U.S. 40, inspected Feb. 8.

• Labels not found on food in coolers with preparation date.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors at fryers dirty with buildup and debris.

Papa Murphy’s: 824 N. Dakota St., inspected Dec. 17.

• One employee must obtain a valid food handler card and provide a copy to the restaurant by Jan. 7.

Hi-Boy Drive In: 924 W. U.S. 24, inspected Dec. 17.

• Linens and/or napkins cannot come in contact with food. Buns were found in steam drawers with towels covering them.

• Hand sink found being used as a dump sink. A handwashing sink may not be used for purposes other than handwashing.

• The following areas were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris:

1. Interior of reach-in freezer.

2. Lid to meat cooler found dirty.

3. Interior of fryer doors.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor beneath fryers were found with heavy food debris.

Big Boy Burgers: 12401 E. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 20. No violations found.