Independence Rotary honors two at Truman High School

By The Examiner staff

Stacy Manning and Anthony Locke have been chosen as the Rotary Students of the Month for Truman High School.

Anthony has played baseball and participated in the Tru Crew and the Relay for Life committee while in high school. Outside of school, Anthony has played basketball and soccer. He’s also worked at a local Subway store.

After graduation, Anthony hopes to attend either the University of Central Missouri or Missouri Western University. His plan is to major in physical therapy or psychology, but his dream is to play major league baseball.

Anthony is the son of Jesse Nicholson.

Stacy has excelled academically while in high school and is a member of the National Honor Society.

She has also sung in Truman’s Freshmen Women’s Choir, Women’s Choir, and Concert Choir. Stacy had a desire to sing in Truman High School’s Chamber Choir, known as the TruTones. She worked toward that goal by taking music lessons at the Music/Arts Institute, where she improved her musical skills. Her work paid off, and she was invited to sing in the TruTones.

Outside of school, Stacy has been active in her church’s youth council. She has also been an active volunteer, donating her time at The Groves senior home, painting her church, and with the Harvesters. Stacy is also employed at the local Cheddars Restaurant.

Stacy plans to attend Metropolitan Community College, using the A-plus program, which she has completed. After that, she hopes to attend Northwest Missouri State University to earn a degree in elementary education. Stacy hopes to return to Independence after college to be a kindergarten teacher in the Independence School District.

Stacy is the daughter of Waymond Manning and Rhonda Rinacke.