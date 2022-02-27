Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Feb. 28.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Pulled pork, white corn with peppers, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, apple slices, hoagie roll.

• Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, multigrain bread, tapioca pudding.

• Wednesday: Battered tilapia, coleslaw with creamy dressing, sweet potatoes, peaches and strawberries, whole grain bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie.

• Thursday: Barbecue chicken, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, hamburger bun.

• Friday: Rice and bean casserole with corn, salad with tomato and carrots, applesauce, whole wheat tortilla.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Hamburger pizza, salad with peppers and tomatoes, graham crackers, sliced peaches.

• Tuesday: Ham and beans, winter mix vegetables, cornbread, tropical fruit.

• Wednesday: Tuna patty, garlic roasted potatoes, steamed cabbage, cinnamon apples.

• Thursday: meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, strawberries and bananas.

• Friday: Chicken enchilada casserole, black beans and Rotel, tossed salad, banana and Mandarins.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken alfredo, California vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Chicken parmesan, potatoes au gratin, carrots, dessert.

• Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Swai fillets, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dessert.