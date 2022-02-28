Driver dies in crash on I-70 in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Police continue to investigate a crash Sunday evening that happened after a car broke down on Interstate 70 in Independence, killing the stalled driver, a Lake Winnebago resident.

The fatal crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Sunday between Little Blue Parkway and the Missouri 291/Interstate 470 interchange. According to police, a 2019 Tesla was westbound when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to lose power and stop in the center lane. Two approaching vehicles, unable to avoid the Tesla, soon hit it.

The Tesla driver, identified as 74-year-old Terry Siegel, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his car was taken to the hospital.

The two other drivers and their passengers were not injured. Police said all people had been wearing seatbelts.