EJC sees sharp drop in COVID-19 cases

The Jackson County Health Department says that Eastern Jackson County has dropped below the federal threshold for “high transmission” for the first time since last July, after new COVID-19 cases have continuously dropped for several weeks from pandemic highs in January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Jackson County as a whole in high transmission, due to its case rate.

Also, the CDC announced Friday that it has dropped its mask requirement for public transportation, which includes school buses.

According to the county Health Department's dashboard, the case rate Tuesday in EJC – the county outside of Kansas City and Independence – was at 61 per 100,000 in population over seven days, down from 127 at the beginning last week, 247 the week before and more than 1,200 back in January.

That metric is one of two the CDC uses for community transmission – 100 or more is high. The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 157, down from 324 and 445 the past two weeks. The statewide figure is 118, down from 235 last week. For the city of Independence on Feb. 16, it reported 160, down from 241 the previous week.

According to the county Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 24 on Monday, down from 49 and 96 the past two weeks and 500 at one point in January. Overall, the department said, new cases are down about 93% from four weeks ago.

The department's rolling seven-day positive test percentage dropped to 6.3% from 10.4% last week and above 30% five weeks ago. While the positive test percentage has dropped, the department also notes that the number of tests has also dropped – 85% from four weeks ago – to the lowest numbers since the summer.

The CDC positive test number for Jackson County as a whole had dropped to 6.7% from 10.9% last week, and statewide the number had dropped below 8%. Independence's average dropped from 16.3% on Feb. 16 to 9.7% on Feb. 22.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10% positivity or higher. Between 8-10% is considered “substantial,” and 5-8% is “moderate.” Below 5% is “low.” Testing percentages don't take home tests into account.

Steve Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas City Health System, said that it's “really good news” the CDC dropped the mask requirement for public transportation, but cautioned that the CDC didn't give a blanket thumbs-up to taking off masks.

“We're still high relative to where we were last spring,” Stites said during a media briefing Monday.

The county Health Department listed more than 700 additional cases and four additional deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 67,478 cases and 743 deaths through Sunday.

The city of Independence reported 32,534 total cases through Feb. 16, 749 more than two weeks earlier, and 375 total deaths through Feb. 16 – including two in the prior week.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 56.2% of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, two-tenths of a point greater than last week and slightly above the current statewide percentage. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 22.1% of those ages 5 to 11, 45.9% for those ages 12 to 17, 61% of those 18 to 64, and 83.7% of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 60.5% of the total population has been vaccinated, up two-tenths of a point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 100 through Sunday, down from 116 and 151 in recent weeks and continuing a drop since average had reached 270 in mid-January.

Metrowide through Sunday, there had been 392,479 confirmed cases and 4,036 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, more than 1,600 additional cases and 58 additional deaths from last week's totals.