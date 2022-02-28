A new look for your local newspaper

Jeff Fox

Examiner editor

Wednesday’s edition of The Examiner will have a new look with several familiar touches.

It’s part of our ongoing transition with CherryRoad Media, which bought The Examiner in late 2021. Among other things, local editors will continue to assign and edit the local part of our news report – the heart and soul of the paper – and they will have a more hands-on role in selecting state, national and world stories.

On Tuesday, readers also will see a newly designed Examiner webpage at www.examiner.net, more of many changes we’ve made since launching that site 26 years ago.

Two items – our mobile app and our smart phone app – are being retired, but the digital Examiner is still available in your in-box five mornings a week. We’re also active on Facebook and Twitter.

The daily paper will see some changes as well. On the comics page, Bizarro is taking the place of Pickles. Popular features such as Sudoku, Dear Abby and the daily crossword puzzle remain.

Our mission remains the same as it’s been since our founding in 1898: Cover the news in Eastern Jackson County – from City Hall to the basketball court – and offer a platform for ongoing community conversations.

I continually hear from readers who go out of their way to say how much they value this voice in this community. That is priceless, and we will never take it for granted.