Buckner man killed when train hits his tractor

By Mike Genet

A Buckner man died Wednesday afternoon after he tried to drive his tractor across train tracks and was hit by a train.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday near Lake City and North Burnley roads just west of the Buckner city limits and south of U.S. 24. According to Buckner Police, the 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, tried to cross the Union Pacific tracks going from one field to another when he was hit by an eastbound freight train.

North Burnley Road is an unpaved road off the north side of Lake City Road that curves at the railroad tracks. There is a small, unmarked crossing between fields there for farm vehicles.

No Union Pacific crew members were injured, and the crash remains under investigation.