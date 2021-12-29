Construction worker killed when trench collapses at Grain Valley site

Mike Genet

The Examiner

A trench collapse midday Wednesday in Grain Valley killed a worker who was covered by several feet of dirt at a residential construction site.

Emergency crews were called shortly before noon and tried hurriedly for about 25 minutes to dig out the worker from about a 10-foot trench before they transitioned to recovery, said Chip Portz, assistant chief for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The trench collapse happened on Southwest Hillside Drive just off Sni-A-Bar Boulevard west of Buckner-Tarsney Road, in a subdivision of new home construction. Portz said the worker was alone in the trench doing utility work with the foundation when it collapsed. There was one co-worker above ground.

The name of the deceased worker has not been released.